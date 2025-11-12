Titans Stand Alone in Brutal NFL Statistic
Wins have been hard to come by for the Tennessee Titans since their firing of former head coach Mike Vrabel and subsequent replacement with Brian Callahan two seasons ago. Really, they were already scarce beforehand, but compared to the team’s current state, that “rut” looks comfortable, and perhaps even compelling.
After last season’s 3-14 final tally under the aforementioned Callahan, a roster reset in the offseason promised something more in-line with the expectations generally suited for a team on the brighter side of a rebuild. At 1-8 coming off of their midseason bye, the now Mike McCoy-led Titans arguably look worse, in the face of their rookie additions and veteran signings meant to dispel a similar or worse outcome.
Worsening Expectations
In more unfortunate news for Tennessee, their overarching difficulty of the past few seasons have been called into attention online in a particularly dastardly graph. Among the NFL's 32 teams, all but one of them have found a way, since November of 2022, to win back-to-back games at least one time. The outlier is exactly who you'd expect, signifying a much greater long-term downfall for the Tennessee Titans franchise than it can often feel like in year-to-year cases between coaching regimes.
The Lowest Standard
Amongst the league's worst teams, in addition to the Titans — such as the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins and Cleveland Browns — Tennessee's situation feels somehow the worst among them. At their current interval, entering yet another front office rebuild in the wake of Brian Callahan's failure at the helm, have no apparent track for future success at the moment.
Those other teams, regardless of their own woes, have a tenured head coach with the keys in-hand, at the very least. The Titans, even if Callahan's firing was necessary, are currently enduring the necessary, trenchant lows that come with a decision like that one.
If nothing else at this point, it's a matter of patience for a fanbase that has been tested far more, and for far longer, than most. With rookie quarterback Cam Ward still developing under center, and the team having accrued what could end up being the most flexible salary cap in the league, that patience could pay off given that the next head hire does what Callahan could not.
Tennessee is at an undeniable low point right now, but when things truly cannot be worse, the only guarantee that seems to remain is that, eventually, they'll get better.
To what extent? That's a question for another time.
