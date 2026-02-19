Titans Must Extend Two Go-To Guards

The Tennessee Titans offseason is shaping up to be a full-on franchise-level shift under new head coach Robert Saleh. With coaches denying to comment on personnel changes and rumors abounding about signings and trades in equal, intense part, the rebuild appears to be on the road.

Yet, a crucial part of changing the culture of any team is retaining what works, even if it's very little, for the sake of overarching continuity. For Tennessee specifically, Cam Ward under center and Jeffery Simmons on the defensive front are the stars that stud an otherwise middling bunch, for now.

Though other glue-like pieces fly under the radar and, given Tennessee's league-high cap space, should also be kept around to avoid any more holes opening in the Titans' ship. The team's offensive line may be mostly up-and-down, but two specific names are well worth a continued investment.

Well Worth a Continued Investment

In tackle Peter Skoronski and guard Kevin Zeitler, Ward's blue and white wall has a safety net already built-in. With just six sacks allowed between the two of them (per PFF) - of the 55 that Ward brutally endured in the 2025-26 season - the Titans seem to have two needles in the otherwise malignant haystack on the offensive line.

And though recently hired OL coach Carmen Bricillo will certainly mix things up in his unit, keeping two of their most effective - if not outright best - on his line would undoubtedly go a long way in comforting Ward.

Tennessee Titans guard Kevin Zeitler (70) | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

To boot, what do offensive weapons - whether it be a star rusher or big-catch receiver - mean if the passer isn't given time to reach them? Dreams of a reunion with A.J. Brown, or pursuing the most recent Super Bowl MVP, are compelling for a Titans team looking for a new identity, definitely.

But if Saleh's regime is about long-term, consistent success, that starts with the latter principle: consistency.

Coaching for Consistency

Whether or not Skoronski or Zeitler are kept around, it can be safely assumed that Tennessee has enough in the bank to come up with a net-positive at that position either way. Further, the players' own desires - as well as the financial nature of their potential extensions - will ultimately play the biggest part in this potential process.

All that can be said right now is that the both of them are arguably Tennessee's strongest on the line and, if it's frugal, the Titans could only benefit from ensuring they're back next season.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!