Titans Complete First Round of HC Interviews

The Tennessee Titans confirmed the seven people they interviewed in their quest to find a new head coach.

With plenty more interviews on the way, the team got these ones done now as their respective teams were out of the playoffs.

The only exception to that is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, but it's not like the team could interview him in person.

Seven down, plenty more to go. The Titans already have a slew of interviews scheduled for next week, but in the meantime it's important to look at who they're currently considering.

Titans First Seven Candidates

Indianapolis Colts DC Lou Anarumo, Kansas City Chiefs DC Steve Spagnulo and OC Matt Nagy, Broncos DC Joseph, former Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski, Titans interim HC Mike McCoy, and former Cowboys HC Jason Garrett were all brought in.

Out of those seven, there are maybe three candidates that should move on to the second round of interviews. Neither Anarumo nor Spagnuolo have what it takes to coach this team, which is exactly why neither received the highest grade.

Garrett being interviewed is a complete joke and shouldn't be taken seriously. In no world is he going to be this team's next head coach and that needs to be made abundantly clear.

Word was going around Titans social media that McCoy getting an interview was more of an exit interview than anything else. He served his purpose this season, but interim coaches never seem to see the light of day.

Three Names Stand Out

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Nagy is a prime candidate who the Titans have had their eye on for quite some time. Depending on how things go with Mike McCarthy, Mike McDaniel, and potentially John Harbaugh, that will determine how much of a chance Nagy has at landing this gig.

Currently, Nagy is one of the favorites. Joseph would be a huge addition as he's a defensive guru who could somehow make defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons even better. As soon as the Titans can go all in on Joseph, they will.

Stefanski is a very intriguing name that simply needed a change of scenery. Things not going his way in Cleveland weren't all his fault, and Titans fans need to realize that.

Nagy and Stefanski both have previous head coaching experience, but neither have stellar records. That's definitely something to consider, but won't be the final factor when deciding who this team chooses to be their next head coach.

