Predicting Titans First Free Agency Move

The 2026 offseason, specifically as it relates to free agency, is shaping up to be one of the most important stretches in recent memory for the Tennessee Titans franchise as a whole. Robert Saleh being hired as head coach is only the beginning of an overhaul for the team that, according to recent reports, is looking to stretch as far as entirely new branding and colors, too.

After Saleh brought in an impressive, experience-driven staff secondary to himself, the team's widely publicized focus shifted - at least, expectedly - to the roster. Having gone 3-14 for two straight seasons, a supposedly better coach alone won't fill every gap.

The Titans need playmakers, especially ones suited to Cam Ward's quickening development under center. Interestingly, in bringing Brian Daboll on at offensive coordinator, Tennessee's first move could come by way of the coach's previous job through a lasting connection. Enter: Wan'Dale Robinson.

A Lasting Connection at Wide Receiver

Robinson, the current New York Giants speedy wideout, has been with the team up north since his second-round selection in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since then, Robinson - under Daboll all the way up until this offseason - has been a steady pass-catcher for a team that hasn't had a steady passer.

On the other end of tosses from rookie Jaxson Dart this past campaign, Robinson posted four touchdowns and 1,014 yards on (mostly) good health. Now, as a free agent and in a current position battle with Malik Nabers, the Titans are in prime position to swoop in on the receiver.

With both Daboll and Ward serving as equally appealing draws, Robinson, from a purely hypothetical perspective, could end up being the Titans' primary free agency snag. Plug him in at the top wide receiver spot, situated above promising rookies Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor, and all of a sudden, the Titans have the making of a formidable unit.

It helps that Tennessee has the highest cap space in the league; whatever Robinson is expecting to be paid, the Titans can cut the check.

Cutting the Check

Inversely, anyone on deck for Tennessee to potentially sign is within the realm of affordability. That, like most other elements, is another aspect of this offseason that makes the Titans' list of opportunities especially rare.

Robinson looks like a sensible, perhaps even plausible choice, but the main goal either way is to ensure that Ward ends up with proven weapons on offense as he continues to grow.

