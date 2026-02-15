Star LB Says Titans Will Love Robert Saleh

The Tennessee Titans' hiring Robert Saleh has brought the franchise an unusual wave of positive attention in the mainstream. After spending years spinning wheels and winning single-digit games, the Titans (and fans) are finally in the position to benefit from a coach that both staff and players seem to love entirely.

So much so that Azeez Al-Shaair, a linebacker that now shares the AFC South with Saleh, went on record to laud his competitor coach ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Al-Shaair, a former pupil of Saleh, turned go-to linebacker for the Houston Texans, spoke with Jim Wyatt about what Titans fans can expect and look forward to about their brand new coach.

An Amazing Coach and Person

"Man, the division was already tough, and it just got a lot tougher. Coach Saleh is an amazing coach, an amazing person," Al-Shaair said. "And I think he landed in a great spot in Tennessee, because they have a great foundation, and the core guys that they have I think will love playing for him."

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi, left, and new head coach Robert Saleh | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is methodical, poetic in the way he moves and talks..." he continued. "Positive energy, high energy guy, a smile on his face all the time, but is super intense and you can respect that because you know he has the love for the game."

"He cares, you know he cares, and you know he knows what he is doing. I think if you mix passion and the brain and the knowledge he has for the game, you put those things together, a leader of men, and the way he knows how to relay the message, I think that is going to be something that is extremely good for the entire Titans organization."

A Leader of Men

Saleh, above all else, is a coach that was brought in to farm experience and lead a group of players that haven't had that benefit in recent years. He is the antithesis of Brian Callahan, and that alone should be enough to blow the roof off for Titans fans.

Mix the team's frugal free agency and trade market tools, and supposed visual rebrand, into that and you've got a completely updated look and feel coming for a franchise that desperately needed it.

If you didn't already believe in Saleh and his vision for Nashville, take it from one of his former players that he's in Tennessee for the right reason and, if he's supported, the team has brighter days ahead.

