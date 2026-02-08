Titans Pursuing A Top Offensive Need in Free Agency

With the 2026 offseason coming into full swing as the current season comes to an end, the Tennessee Titans' overhaul under head coach Robert Saleh is picking up serious steam.

After a flurry of coaching and staff changes, the team is preparing to turn their focus on roster talent to fill out beneath the revamped staff. Quarterback Cam Ward is set to serve as the nexus for whatever Tennessee is planning to do, and whoever they're expecting to bring in.

In a recent report from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Titans find themselves involved in what could turn out to be the most eventful, position-based aspect in free agency.

Desperate Need For a Difference-Maker

"The Raiders and Titans will have my attention for free agent receivers," Fowler noted, outlining a possibility for two teams entering similar new stages to chase pass-catching talent. "Both desperately need a difference-maker on the outside."

Tennessee, specifically, compared to the Raiders, has a more stable current situation for any potential receiver looking to sign. With Ward benefitting from one season under his belt already, if the Raiders draft and play Fernando Mendoza, the Titans may have a timely upper hand in selling their services to talent.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward (1) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

To boot, if Tennessee manages to convince a playmaker of this mold to join the team by way of signing - and, given their league-most funds, they certainly have the facilities - the team can focus their numerous high draft picks on defensive talent opposite Ward and company.

With Saleh now at the helm, having been one of the most well-known defensive coordinators in the NFL, balancing the team's rebuild in that way may strike the best of both worlds. One candidate amongst the receiver-related fray already shares a connection with Tennessee, too.

The Benefit of Brian Daboll

With Brian Daboll taking over as offensive coordinator, the Titans now share his connection with the New York Giants, by way of his previous tenure as head coach for the blue and red.

During a portion of that time, Daboll coached WR Wan'Dale Robinson. Coming off a 92 reception campaign with more than 1,000 yards attached, the now-free agent appears to be the perfect sort of candidate to bring in and pair with Ward.

The Titans could go a number of directions, but with a need for speed next to Ward and Daboll serving as an anchor of experience on the offensive staff, Tennessee could get out ahead of the Raiders - and others - if Robinson becomes a circled target.

