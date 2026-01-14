Titans Host Mike McDaniel for In-Person Interview

The NFL offseason is already in full swing, and the Tennessee Titans are right in the thick of it. For the second time in just three years, Tennessee is back on the coaching carousel, searching for a head coach who can steer a young roster back into playoff contention after four straight years stuck on the outside looking in. This isn’t just another hire — it’s a franchise-defining call.

New general manager Mike Borgonzi, who took over in 2025, now has the keys to the entire operation. With full control of the coaching staff and the 53-man roster — and a direct line to owner Amy Adams Strunk — Borgonzi is essentially building this thing from the studs up. His first order of business: find a head coach who can develop rookie QB Cam Ward, maximize a growing core, and patch some glaring holes at wide receiver, edge rusher and corner.

And just when it looked like the search was narrowing after talks with Raheem Morris, the Titans are reportedly back on the phones — lining up yet another coaching conversation as the hunt rolls on. The pressure’s on, and Tennessee can’t afford another miss.

Titans Bring Mike McDaniel In The Building

The Tennessee Titans are doing their homework on Mike McDaniel, lining up an in-person interview, per Turron Davenport on X.

Per source, the #Titans currently have Mike McDaniel in their facility. The team will conduct a virtual interview with Steelers OC Arthur Smith later today. Smith was the OC for the Titans during their run to the AFC Championship game in 2019 and AFC South title in 2020. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) January 14, 2026

It’s been a whirlwind stretch for Mike McDaniel. What started as a brutal end to the season — a four-touchdown beatdown courtesy of the New England Patriots — quickly snowballed. Then, McDaniel was at the podium hinting he’d be involved in the Dolphins’ GM search. The next day brought a closed-door meeting with owner Stephen Ross. Later that week, his run with the Miami Dolphins was officially over after four seasons.

Even with a mostly disastrous 2025 campaign on his résumé, McDaniel was never going to sit on the couch for long. Offensive minds with his creativity and play-calling chops don’t stay unemployed in today’s NFL. The only real question was whether he’d reset as an OC or get another crack at the big chair in 2026.

Turns out, the market is hot. After being shown the door in Miami, McDaniel is already drawing serious interest — and now the Tennessee Titans are bringing him in face-to-face as their coaching search heats up. In short: McDaniel’s name is very much back on the board.

