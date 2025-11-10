Revisiting Two Options in Titans Ongoing HC Search
The Tennessee Titans, both as a franchise and regarding their (perhaps reluctantly, for the time) attached fanbase, have very little to be excited about at the halfway point of their current campaign. At 1-8, the team has fallen miserably short of expectations in every facet, failing the heightened hopes for the now-fired Brian Callahan in his second year as well as any thought connected to rookie quarterback Cam Ward potentially being able to overcome the team's woes.
In the immediate aftermath of the aforementioned Callahan's departure, Tennessee promoted senior offensive assistant and NFL coaching veteran Mike McCoy to the team's leading position as a temporary fix to a growingly long-term problem. Since his promotion, the team has gone 0-4, continued to decline on both sides of the ball and shown little to no renewed fire in the removal of their previous leader.
While it's hard to blame McCoy given the circumstances, it's clear that the Titans search for a new head coach has only just begun. Early on in the process, a few options continue to stand out as believable hires.
Steven Sarkisian
Currently the head man of the Texas Longhorns, Steven Sarkisian was tied due to his own apparent interest to the Titans opening just weeks after the seat became unoccupied.
This rumor, reported widely throughout the football media sphere, initially seemed appealing. Given Sarkisian's recent success with the burnt orange and past (though rather short) experience on-staff in the NFL, his offensive-minded philosophies and modern success formed a compelling candidate.
Of course, the noise died down after "Sark" himself addressed them in anger speaking with the Texas media.
He still isn't out of the question, sure, but it certainly seems as though Sarkisian has no current plans of leaving the Longhorns, let alone for Tennessee.
Joe Brady
On a different, more experienced hand is the Buffalo Bills current offensive coordinator, Joe Brady. Not only has Brady led one of the league's most impactful offensives - calling the shots for two seasons now - but the OC has been involved in numerous head coaching searches in recent years, opting to stay with Buffalo as the heat has risen on multiple occasions.
Brady represents a younger mind equipped with the necessary tools to build and develop an offense around a multi-faceted quarterback, and with Cam Ward working to develop under center for Tennessee, perhaps Brady is exactly the sort of hire the franchise needs to frame their future around their first overall pick. That is, assuming they could pry him from the red and blue jaws of Buffalo.
Biding Time
It's exciting to churn the rumor mill as an onlooker desperate for change in Tennessee, but even with the search being actively conducted, the Titans are likely still a ways away from making a hire due to the ongoing state of the NFL season.
As the weeks trudge along and the team only appears to lose themselves more, fans of the navy and blue will have to hang tight as the front office bides time until the hottest names on the market are ready to pick up the phone.
