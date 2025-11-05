Titans’ Best Move Might Be Trading Back in NFL Draft
The Tennessee Titans are expected to have one of the top picks in the NFL Draft this spring as they currently hold a 1-8 record through the first nine weeks of the season.
With quarterbacks rising to the top of the rookie class, the Titans will likely pass after taking Cam Ward out of Miami with the No. 1 overall pick this season. CBS Sports writer Ryan Wilson conducted a mock draft where the Titans have the No. 2 overall pick, but they trade it to the Cleveland Browns to move down four spots.
The Browns end up with Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson, who would give the team a new look at the position.
"Simpson is a big-armed pocket passer who plays with composure and outstanding mental processing both before and after the snap," Wilson wrote.
"He plays with an aggressive confidence and excels at navigating muddy pockets, throwing accurately to all three levels and ripping tight-window throws with anticipation. Simpson is athletic enough to buy time with his legs to extend plays and move the sticks."
Titans Could Trade Down in NFL Draft
In Wilson's mock draft, quarterbacks dominate the top with the first three picks. Fernando Mendoza out of Indiana goes No. 1 to the New Orleans Saints, while Simpson stops at No. 2 to the Browns and Oregon's Dante Moore heads to the New York Jets.
The Titans pass over Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano, who goes No. 4 to the Miami Dolphins and Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate, the No. 5 overall pick to the New York Giants. However, the Titans snag the first defensive player off the board in Ohio State linebacker Arvell Reese.
"An explosive, high-motor LB with a versatile skill set that includes elite closing speed vs. both the run and the pass," Wilson wrote of Reese.
"He is a terror coming downhill, showcasing his strength and athleticism to shoot gaps, shed blocks, and collapse the pocket. Reese is a wrap-up tackling machine who consistently plays with an aggressive edge and the versatility to line up across the front seven. One of the biggest risers over the first month of the college season."
Reese would be a positive addition to the Titans defense, giving the team a much-needed pass rusher to work with after trading Dre'Mont Jones to the Baltimore Ravens. It's clear the Titans need to invest in some top defensive talent in the draft and depending on how these quarterbacks are graded, the team may be looking at a trade back after the end of the regular season.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!