Titans Could Cut Handful of Veterans This Offseason

The Tennessee Titans' offseason, as the 2025-26 campaign is still technically underway, has thus far been dominated by the hiring of Robert Saleh and all the additional noise that has followed thereafter.

Yet, with the 2026 NFL Draft in-tow and a cap space projected among the highest in the league, the Titans have plenty more work to do when it comes to their roster of competitive players.

While the draft will be all but rumor until the ceremony takes place, it'd be safe to assume off the bat that Tennessee will cut a number of their veteran usuals in order to make room for the new regime.

The Most Probable "Cap Casualties"

In an article from Bleacher Report outlining the most probable "cap casualties" (their words) this offseason, the Tennessee Titans appear to be approaching three sensible removals, all in the form of veteran, in-and-out talent.

Of course, first on the list is seasoned pass-catcher Calvin Ridley. After yet another season full of injuries, subpar play and regulated complaints about Ridley's near-triple-digit contract, the wide receiver seems to be firmly on the chopping block for a Titans team looking to refresh their roster in a similar fashion to the staff.

In the piece of projections, Alex Ballentine writes of Ridley, "The Titans have an obligation to Cam Ward to make sure that they give him the weapons he needs. Cutting a receiver might feel like it goes against that objective, but Ridley only played in seven games this season. He made 17 catches for 303 yards in those games. "

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

"That's not good enough to be Ward's top option," he continued, "even though he's getting No. 1 target money. ESPN's Turron Davenport reported that Ridley is likely to be a cap casualty." While Ridley is only the first of three projected drops, he certainly seems to be the most likely to be cut of the bunch.

The other two are, in similarly unsurprising fashion, running back Tony Pollard and corner L'Jarius Sneed.

A Couple More Cuts

With Tyjae Spears growing as a reliable back behind Pollard - and Sneed suffering his own off-field issues - both of these veterans, too, could save the Titans additional millions if they were to be let go. The team could take their already peaking cap space and blow it through the roof with a few extra moves.

$93.5 million, according to Bleacher Report, is Tennessee's current cap projection. Entering the first full offseason under Saleh with more than $100 million to spend would be an ideal start, put lightly.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!