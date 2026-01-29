Titans New HC Will Call Plays on Defense

The Tennessee Titans officially introduced Robert Saleh as head coach, to fans and the rest of the football world, with an end-of-week press conference.

Saleh had much to talk about - including promising fans a Super Bowl almost immediately - given the team's activity since his hiring in making subsequent staff pickups to fill out the team's revamped cast of football minds. Few positions remained untended to by the time Saleh actually took the stage in Nashville.

And, in addition to the staff getting a makeover, much is set to change about Saleh's own role with the team, too; both compared to how previous coaches have functioned in Tennessee, as well as where Saleh has stood in his complicated coaching past.

New Tennessee Titans coach Robert Saleh speaks to the media at Ascension Saint Thomas Sports Park in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026. | DENNY SIMMONS / THE TENNESSEAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fast and Violent Football

On top of outlining a "fast and violent" style of play for his reimagined Tennessee team, Saleh noted that, assumedly to achieve that goal, he'll be calling plays on the defensive side of the ball. Given his long-standing expertise as a renowned defensive coordinator in the league, the move makes complete sense to ensure that the best of his abilities are being put to use on the sideline.

Interestingly enough though, at his last stop, this wasn't the case for Saleh.

Reflecting on his up-and-down tenure as the New York Jets' HC, Saleh lightly chided the operation, saying, "When I didn't call plays, I felt like I was the timeout and red flag guy. I had the greatest seat in the house as a fan."

Of course, Saleh had more responsibilities in New York off the field, but for a coach known for his play-calling capabilities?

Taking those away would question the merits of his hire in the first place. In Tennessee - Saleh's second attempt at captaining a ship - that aspect specifically remains out of the question, clearing the runway for the HC to funnel his traits into the defense that currently awaits him.

Finding a Fit at Coordinator

Yet, this naturally raises the question as to who Saleh and the front office are looking to hire for the team's current opening at DC. Setting the standard off the bat that, whoever that may be, won't be calling plays does little for the job's allure.

All the same, the coach that does end up filling the role will be under the wing of one of the NFL's most esteemed, experienced defensive minds.

Saleh is rebuilding the Titans from the ground up, and if that means a few unanswered questions on the staff in favor of him retaining his greatest strength as a coach, then so be it.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!