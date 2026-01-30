Titans Have New Top DC Candidate to Watch

The Tennessee Titans hiring Robert Saleh at head coach has, in what has essentially been one week, completely overturned the general mood sitting over the franchise. It would've been hard to mess up following Brian Callahan either way, but Saleh, following a fiery introductory press conference and a collection of good, secondary hires has wasted no time in getting fans behind the wheel with him.

Yet, one open position remains dying to be filled. After Brian Daboll was brought on as offensive coordinator and, in his wake, a handful of coaches on that end of the sideline to accompany him, the defensive coordinator spot has received almost no noise at all.

That is, until shortly after Saleh's aforementioned conference, when the first semblance of noise on that front in days hit social media in the form of a new report.

Titans Circling a Candidate

According to Aaron Wilson in a post on X (Twitter), the Titans have circled the Atlanta Falcons' defensive passing game coordinator, Mike Rutenberg, as a leading candidate for the DC role.

Not only do the stars align for Rutenberg as far as his current stint with the Falcons goes - given the team is coming off a top-half of the league turnout in pass defense statistics, according to FOX Sports - but the potential hire has already worked with Saleh at three of his previous stops. Namely, the Jets, Jaguars and 49ers.

Rutenberg has been a bit of a journeyman with the Titans' new HC, and now, likely as a result of that past cooperation, he may be on deck for his biggest role on the sideline yet. While it may be a mild worry that Rutenberg doesn't have experience as a DC, one factor, confirmed by Saleh himself, should quiet that discontent if he ends up being Tennessee's choice.

That is, Robert Saleh is calling the plays on that side of the ball regardless.

Saleh Calls the Shots

Considering Saleh's own defensive experience and expertise, both with and without Rutenberg on-staff, him working within that wheelhouse in Tennessee ensures the coach's abilities are used in the fullest.

Still, choosing someone to supplant his work at the DC role is important; not only is Saleh not guaranteed to call plays forever but, as the HC, he'll certainly be stretched thin and need a similarly reliable mind to help orchestrate the Titans' score-stopping unit.

Although Rutenberg may not be a knockout pick, his hire would align with both Saleh's own regime, as well as the team's current trend of hiring based first, it seems, on long-term experience. Tennessee could do a whole lot worse.

