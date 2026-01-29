Robert Saleh Promises Super Bowl for Titans

The Tennessee Titans have officially crossed the boundary into a new era with the introductory press conference of head coach Robert Saleh. In a few weeks, before Saleh so much as spoke, the franchise's hopes and expectations were taken from ground-level to sky-high.

After an appreciative open from general manager Mike Borgonzi, Saleh took the podium. Among many discussions - notably including style of play and conversations with quarterback Cam Ward - one specific quote from Saleh stood head-and-shoulders above the rest.

The Titans' new captain isn't shying away from those aforementioned heightened expectations and the excitement that has surrounded his coming on board. Before the present media could so much as ask him a question, Saleh promised a lofty achievement to any and all eagerly listening in.

Bringing a Championship Home

In addition to general manager Mike Borgonzi expressing his desire to build a "championship caliber team," a sentiment that should certainly excite even the most dormant Titans fans, Saleh himself set the immediate goal for both himself and that franchise that he's been given the keys to.

"We're gonna bring a championship home, and it's going to start with you guys [the players]." Straight from the coach's mouth, Saleh has set the bar for his time in Tennessee as high as it can possibly be set: a Super Bowl.

Tennessee Titans head coach Robert Saleh | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Promising what is arguably the most coveted championship trophy in your first few sentences in front of a new fanbase is certainly risky, but for Titans fans who have witnessed just six wins over the past few seasons, would you want any less?

Saleh's bold and brash nature shone brightly in his first public appearance in Nashville; whether or not that will be for better or worse is long yet to be seen, but in the least, onlookers should be able to appreciate a coach who isn't afraid to swing the bat.

Swinging the Bat

Part of what makes Saleh's big swing trustworthy (as much as it can be before a second of football is played) is the string of promising, subsequent hires he and the team have made since his own signing.

The Titans have already nabbed coveted offensive coordinator Brian Daboll, as well as renowned coaches in the receivers, offensive line and quarterback departments, all before Saleh so much as took the stage for the first time.

Wherever the Titans go from here, it'll be nice for fans to know that their new coach has the same standard in mind. It's "win it all or bust" in Tennessee from here on out.

