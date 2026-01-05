Titans to Interview Commanders OC for HC Job

Not even one day into the 2026 offseason, and smoke has already begun to shoot up the Tennessee Titans chimney regarding their potential new head coach. After firing Brian Callahan midseason and, once more, going 3-14, whoever is hired next will have the weight of the franchise's rebuild on their shoulders as the team scrambles to assist their young, developing talent.

With rookie quarterback Cam Ward at the forefront of the Titans' newfound push for relevancy, Tennessee is looking for a fit specifically suited to Ward and the offense's whims. A recent report from NFL Insider Jordan Schultz aligns with that need and suggests just that.

According to Schultz in a post on X (Twitter), "The expectations is that the Titans, Giants and other teams with openings will request to interview Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for their HC jobs..."

Above the Rest

Kingsbury's time calling the shots for Washington has yielded relative success, sure, but a more detailed aspect of the coach's career may put him above the rest of his fellow candidates when Tennessee comes down to making a decision. That is, his experience with growing elite QBs.

The expectation is that the #Titans, #Giants, and other teams with openings will request to interview #Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury for their HC jobs, per sources.



One of the league’s top QB developers, Kingsbury has worked with Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray in their OROY… pic.twitter.com/eAHU5Q5frM — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 5, 2026

"One of the league’s top QB developers, Kingsbury has worked with Jayden Daniels and Kyler Murray in their OROY seasons and with Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech," Schultz noted in the post, drawing attention to the very thing that has Kingsbury in Tennessee's supposed line of sight.

Yet inversely, what went wrong with the Titans' last, aforementioned hire could also throw a wrench into the process regarding Kingsbury. His potential hiring appears to be a double-edged sword.

Hiring Another OC

It hasn't even been two years since the Titans took a chance on Callahan who was, at the time, an up-and-coming OC that had just coached the Cincinatti Bengals from that headset in a Super Bowl. While they lost, his achievements with Joe Burrow and that fiery offensive bunch were quite plainly what landed him the Titans job.

Then again, coaching players who were already great vs. players who would become great is a vast difference. There, Kingsbury has a clear edge on Callahan and, as a result, makes a strong case for a risk worth taking.

Tennessee will interview a number of prospects, no doubt, but few make more sense than Kingsbury this early in the process. If the Titans do take that route, fans can at least take solace in the decision making structural sense as they wait to see whether or not it actually pays off.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!