Titans Add Promising Center to Pre-Draft Visits

Adding talent in the draft, unless the Tennessee Titans are looking at the rare sort of league-ready, top prospect likely unavailable beyond the top five selections, most often requires a little patience. Players take time to get used to the game of football at the absolute hardest level, especially at positions not entirely reliant on big plays or breaks of athleticism.

A few offensive linemen may enter the league refined and ready to make an impact at the highest level, but for a good many others, an experienced coach and beneficial system can make all the difference. Carmen Bricillo being hired to coach Tennessee's OL certainly helps the team in both regards.

And in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Titans may have their eyes on a center who could prosper within Bricillo's new structure. Miami Hurricane James Brockermeyer, according to Turron Davenport, has already taken a pre-draft visit to Nashville.

A Potentially Prosperous Center

If the Titans are serious about the former Hurricane, the franchise could have exactly the sort of long-term project at center that the unit he'd be entering desperately needs. Following the release of Lloyd Cushenberry, and no big-name signings at the position this offseason, Tennessee is running relatively thin at C.

Brockermeyer, who is currently cast across the boards as a late-draft guy, boasts sneakily impressive statistics that could suggest a faster leap in the league than most expect. Per PFF, the protector ranks top 50 of 307 collegiate candidates in run and pass blocking, as well as overall grade.

Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman James Brockermeyer (52) | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

It's clear that he has the on-field tools to succeed and, while he may be slightly undersized at 6'3", 295, his five years of experience on the level below the one he's working towards promises experience in spades.

Experience in Spades

In drafting Brockermeyer, the Titans would net years of consistent experience and, most recently, one of the better overall prospects taken as a whole. With picks in the fourth, fifth, and sixth rounds, too, the Titans will have a handful of opportunities to jump on the lineman if they so wish.

There may be other options in his field, but if Tennessee is planning on using their earlier capital on playmakers and scoring talent to help compliment their current complete rebuild, stealing Brockermeyer towards the end of the draft could tie a bow on the event.

This is a low-risk, high-reward selection for the Titans that, at the right moment, would seem to be a no-brainer.

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