Titans Add Rams DC to Head Coach List

The Tennessee Titans are in the market for a new head coach, and another name has emerged at the beginning of an offseason that has six NFL teams looking for someone new to steer the ship.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Titans have put in an interview request with Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula.

The Titans have requested interviews with Rams DC Chris Shula and Chargers DC Jesse Minter for their head coaching job. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 9, 2026

Getting Shula away from the Rams could be an impossible dream given his long-time connection to Rams HC Sean McVay, whom Shula describes as a "best friend". Shula and McVay played together at Miami (Ohio) from 2005 to 2007. McVay played wide receiver, while Shula played linebacker.

From there, Shula had various coaching staff positions at Ball State University, Indiana University and John Carroll University before interim Titans coach Mike McCoy gave him his first NFL opportunity. He served as defensive quality control coach for the Los Angeles Chargers (then located in San Diego) under McCoy in 2015.

Rams DC May be Hesitant to Leave Best Friend Sean McVay for Titans

However, in 2017, Shula jumped ship to serve as assistant linebackers coach for the Rams under McVay. In the last nine years, he's worked his way up the ranks and earned promotion to defensive coordinator when former DC Raheem Morris left to serve as head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

That doesn't mean there isn't hope, however. Shula said this week that he would be open to a head coaching opportunity if it's the right fit.

“I think that’s the goal of any coach that ,” Shula said, (h/t Greg Beachum of the Associated Press). “That doesn’t mean you’re just going to walk away for any opportunity. I love it here, and my family loves it here. We’ve been here nine, 10 years, coaching with my best friend. We obviously have a great group of players and a great staff. So for the right opportunity, we’ll see.”

The Titans' interview list is long and includes former offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (currently with the Pittsburgh Steelers), former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh and both the Kansas City Chiefs' offensive coordinator (Matt Nagy) and defensive coordinator (Steve Spagnuolo). The carousel also includes recently fired head coaches in Mike McDaniel and John Harbaugh, though competition is thought to be toughest for Harbaugh, who served 18 years as Baltimore Ravens HC.

Even if the Rams allow Shula to interview, the Titans will need to wait a few days for Los Angeles to play their NFC Wild Card round game against the Carolina Panthers this weekend.

