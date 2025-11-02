Titans Break 13-Year Drought vs. Chargers
The Tennessee Titans are off to a great start against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 9 inside Nissan Stadium.
After linebacker Cody Barton caught an interception and took it to the house for a touchdown, rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike was able to find the end zone as well. Dike ran the ball 67 yards on a punt return for a touchdown.
Dike Gets First Punt Return TD
The touchdown off of a punt return is the first for the Titans since Darius Reynaud pulled one off back in 2012 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The long drought has been needing to end for a while and Dike has done it.
Dike has come close a few times for the Titans this season, but he finally was able to get in the end zone off a punt return against the Chargers. The touchdown gives the Titans some life as they try to pull off the upset at home.
The rookie fourth-round pick out of Florida has been one of the top players in the league in terms of all-purpose yards. Going into Week 9, Dike led the league in all-purpose yards with 1,294.
The player just behind Dike in all-purpose yards, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Malik Washington, has 1,065, so the Titans rookie is certainly making an impact for his team in his first season in the league.
The Titans need some kind of spark in order to get out of the funk they have been in for weeks. A touchdown from Dike off of a punt return certainly helps the Titans get closer to their goal.
Dike is committed to being part of the solution for the Titans.
"I think that the belief is still there within the group," Dike said. "And anytime you go through adversity in life, and we're facing adversity early in the season, it definitely feels good when you're able to come out the other side."
The Titans offense has been stagnant for the past few weeks, so getting some major contributions on the scoreboard from both defense and special teams gives Tennessee some much-needed juice.
The Titans will need to do more in order to pull off a win at home against the Chargers, but if their defense and special teams can get the job done, it should make Tennessee's job a little easier.
The Titans hold a 14-10 lead against the Chargers midway through the second quarter.
