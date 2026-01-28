Titans' Brian Daboll Has Elite History as OC

The Tennessee Titans, not even one full season removed from firing an offensive coordinator-turned head coach in Brian Callahan, have almost completely overhauled their current reputation. From hiring a semi-proven OC for the top job to landing a renowned coordinator for that very same position, the winds of change are sweeping Nashville in full force.

Essentially in the immediate wake of bringing Robert Saleh on as the captain of Tennessee’s ship, the OC position became an immediate, secondary point of emphasis for the Titans. Who could come in and supplant Saleh’s defensive expertise with an equally powerful offense? Perhaps, more importantly, who would?

The answer was, and is, Brian Daboll. After his up-and-down tenure as the HC in New York with the Giants came to an unfortunate end in recent weeks, Daboll immediately pivoted to a whole host of new opportunities. To say that the candidate was popular would be an understatement; this is due, in large part, to his elite history as an offensive coach in the NFL.

Landing in Tennessee

Yet after multiple interviews for bigger jobs with other franchises, Daboll would ultimately land in Tennessee for, among a multitude of potential reasons, the opportunity to grow and develop rookie quarterback Cam Ward. Daboll has a long history with young signal callers in the league, with his most recent stint as an OC standing out as top 10 statistically across the board.

In his final season as a coordinator before joining the Giants, Daboll led Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills to fifth in the league in total offense, averaging 381.9 yards per game. The team also placed on the pedestal in scoring offense, in third, scoring 28.4 points per game.

Brian Daboll was last an OC in 2021 w/ Buffalo Bills.



That season, the Bills ranked:



5th in total offense (381.9 YPG)

9th in pass. offense (252.0 YPG)

6th in rush. offense (129.9 YPG)

3rd in scoring offense (28.4 PPG)



Will he be able to help Cam Ward and the Titans’ offense? pic.twitter.com/CSOf7L5BSB — PFSN (@PFSN365) January 27, 2026

Daboll's time with the Giants aside, returning to a more focused, comfortable position could see the coach return to this top-notch form. Whether or not Daboll and the Titans reach those heights will, to some extent, come down to the rest of this offseason.

Adding the Necessary Weapons

With the QB position taken care of and a fresh mind pulling the overall offensive strings, whether or not the Titans add - whether sign, trade for or draft - more playmaking talent on that side of the football will certainly impact the unit's ceiling.

With the big pieces in place and a historically roomy cap space, it's time for the Titans to invest in their decisions. Give Daboll and Ward the tools to score, and watch the numbers - and, more importantly, touchdowns - roll in.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!