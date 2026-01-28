Cam Ward Drew Brian Daboll to Titans OC Job

The Tennessee Titans, in a mere couple of weeks, have gone from a laughing stock of the league to legitimate risers in both the subjective eyes of fans and objective eyes of analysts. Not only does Tennessee boast a league-high cap space, but after hiring Robert Saleh as the new head coach in Nashville, the Titans immediately followed up with an almost equally exciting grab at offensive coordinator: Brian Daboll.

Amidst smoke from all sides pouring in towards Daboll, the Titans were the team that ultimately won out for the quarterback guru, officially signing him on as the OC set to accompany Saleh's defensive-minded specialities. The biggest question about Saleh's hire has officially been answered, and it couldn't have come in a more convincing fashion.

Yet of all the potential draws a job in Tennessee could currently have, the aspect that stood out the most to Daboll was who the Titans have under center, in Cam Ward. The team's rookie QB was reportedly pivotal to landing the "big fish" that is Daboll.

The Most Coveted Candidate

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz on X (Twitter), "Daboll was easily one of the most coveted OC candidates in this cycle," by more than just the Titans. Not only did the newly-hired OC get HC interviews with both the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders, but the Philadelphia Eagles also ran the round with Daboll regarding their own offensive opening on the sideline.

Yet, in the end, it was the Titans that Daboll decided to join. That came down, it seems, to the aforementioned Ward being the difference maker.

"After being fired by the Giants, Daboll connected with GM Mike Borgonzi — to express how much he loved Cam Ward and his interest in Tennessee," Schultz noted. Interestingly enough, the Titans were already aware of Daboll's love for their franchise quarterback.

A Full-Court Press

"Sources say the Giants made a massive push last year to trade up to No. 1 for Ward, offering the No. 3 pick, a 2025 first-rounder, and multiple Day 2 picks. The Titans declined," Schultz added.

"Titans GM Mike Borgonzi put on a full-court press to land Daboll as OC regardless of who the head coach would be... Once Buffalo went with Joe Brady, Tennessee immediately got Daboll on a plane to finalize the deal."

While this year's Super Bowl is right around the corner, and most football fans have given up on their own teams, the Titans faithful can finally turn their eyes to home and put their faith in an operation that finally seems to be making a push for the same lofty goal.

