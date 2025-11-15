Three Last-Minute Titans vs. Texans Predictions
The Tennessee Titans should be set up for success against the Houston Texans, but that doesn't mean they will be. With the No. 1 overall pick once again within reach, one would have to beg the question whether or not tanking is the ideal strategy.
Regardless, Titans fans want redemption on the Texans. This team embarrassed them in Week 4, shutting them out, 26-0. Keep in mind, both teams entered that game 0-3. If there was ever a game for Tennessee to win, it was that one.
1. Tennessee Scores an Opening Drive Touchdown
Coming off the Bye, interim head coach Mike McCoy had all the time in the world to get this team sorted out. The offense wasn't going to be fixed in a week, but there's no reason Tennessee shouldn't come out guns blazing.
Rookie quarterback Cam Ward needs a strong showing in Week 11, and there's no better way to do that than with an opening drive touchdown. It may be Tennessee's only touchdown of the day, but it would at least be something.
2. Turnover-Free Football for Tennessee
Even if the Titans lose, they are going to play a much more clean game. Interceptions and fumbles have been a huge problem, but neither of those will come to life against Houston. They are far from the scariest defense in the league, but it's still an NFL defense after all.
Ward will have a few bad passes, but he's going to protect the ball much better in the second-half of the season. It starts against the Texans, and a turnover free game sets the tone for their final eight games.
3. Nissan Stadium Drought Continues
Ultimately, it's hard to take this Titans team seriously. They haven't done much to keep the fans interested, even though on paper, they only lost to the Los Angeles Chargers by seven points. It was much worse than that as once again this offense failed to come to life.
It's been over a year since the Titans won at Nissan Stadium, and while they'll look better against the Texans, they will likely once again fall short. Houston is coming off an improbable comeback win, and if they were able to do that a week ago, one can only imagine what they'll have in mind for the Titans. McCoy can do all he wants to prepare, but Tennessee simply doesn't have the talent.
