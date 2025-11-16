Titans' Calvin Ridley Out For Season After Gruesome Injury
The Tennessee Titans have lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley to injury against the Houston Texans in Week 11 at Nissan Stadium.
Ridley was carted off with an apparent ankle injury, but interim head coach Mike McCoy announced after the game that he broke his fibula and will be out for the rest of the season. Team reporter Jim Wyatt was the first to report the news.
Ridley finishes his 2025 campaign with 16 catches for 290 yards while making just seven appearances for the team. He was projected to be the No. 1 wide receiver for rookie quarterback Cam Ward this season, but he has been unable to stay healthy.
Ridley strained his hamstring back in Week 6 against the Las Vegas Raiders and spent the past month on the sidelines trying to get back into action. Unfortunately for Ridley, it took just one play for him to go right back to the locker room with his broken fibula.
The Titans were really looking forward to having Ridley back on the field to help out the wide receiver corps, but he won't be around for the rest of the season.
The Titans signed Ridley to a five-year contract in March 2024 in hopes that he would give their offense a boost, but he has yet to do so in his two seasons with the team. Injuries have been a large part of his failures, but the Titans probably regret giving him that contract.
Now that there's a new general manager in town, Mike Borgonzi may look for a way to move off of Ridley in the offseason. This means Ridley may have played his last down with the Titans.
The team drafted Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor in the fourth round of the NFL Draft this past spring and both will take over for Ridley as he heads to the sidelines. Dike exited the team's game against the Texans with a concussion, but he should be back at some point later in the season.
Ultimately, losing Ridley is a negative for the Titans, but given how little he has played this season and how he hasn't played well while on the field, the team will be able to recover and move on.
The Titans will go back to the drawing board with the offense ahead of their next game against the Seattle Seahawks.
