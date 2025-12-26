Titans' Cam Ward Set For Epic Rematch With Saints Rookie

Ahead of their Week 17 battle, it's important to know the history between Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward and New Orleans Saints rookie QB Tyler Shough.

Last year, the two lit it up during a college game. Ward ended up leading his No. 6 Miami squad to a 52-45 victory over Louisville, but both players were beyond impressive.

Now, Ward and Shough are set to face-off for the second time in their respective careers. The Saints have been red-hot since turning to Shough at QB, and now fans at Nissan Stadium are set for an epic rematch.

Revisiting Ward vs. Shough In College

Fans in Louisville, KY, were mezmerized when Ward and Shough traded blows on October 19, 2024. The two have since gone on to be starting quarterbacks in the NFL, and now the highly anticipated rematch is here.

The first time these two players faced off, they combined for 661 passing yards with eight touchdowns. Each QB finished with four touchdowns and no interceptions which shows just how much they carved up the defenses.

Ward finished 21/32 with 319 yards. Even though he threw for fewer yards than Shough, his team ended up getting the win. The now Saints QB finished 31/51 for 342 yards. Neither QB was going down without a fight, and NFL fans can expect the same in Week 17.

Even though both are mathematically eliminated from playoff contention, they've been playing their best football down the stretch. There's a chance these two get into another shootout, but that would end up favoring the Saints over the Titans. Either way, Nissan Stadium is in for a treat.

Ward and Shough's NFL Careers

Titans fans know the story of the No. 1 overall pick quite well. Ward struggled big time in his first four weeks, but since has really turned things around. In his last three games, he's been nearly perfect. Ward has thrown six touchdown passes to just one interception, but Shough is on a different level.

The Saints selected Shough No. 40 overall and didn't have any real plans on starting him this season. Once things didn't go according to plan with Spencer Rattler, they decided to give their second round pick a shot.

Shough has impressed, and that may be an understatement. He's coming off a 308 yard game against the New York Jets, the first with 300+ of his career. Keep in mind, Ward's career high is 265 and he's started seven more games.

If that's not impressive enough, Shough has completed 60+ percent of his passes in all but his first start. He's rushed for 22+ yards in three games, so he's not afraid to use his legs. Shough is at just the beginning of what seems to be a stellar career, so NFL fans are witnessing the future collide in Week 17.

