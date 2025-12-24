Titans Guaranteed Top 10 Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

Even if the Tennessee Titans won their last two games, they're still guaranteed a Top 10 pick. In ESPN's latest draft order projections, the Football Power Index indicated the Titans have a 100% chance to earn a top-10 pick.

While they are no longer in the running for No. 1 overall, Tennessee could still fall to No. 2. It would take a tremendous amount of help and require them to lose their final two games, something that no one wants them to do.

At this point, the Titans are going to keep putting their best foot forward. Whatever happens happens as from here their draft position will likely only move one or two positions.

Titans Currently Projected To Draft No. 6

Apr 25, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA: Tennessee Titans fans celebrate as former Titans linebacker Keith Bulluck (not shown) comes on stage to announce the team's selection with the 52nd overall pick during the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field.

With the FPI giving them a 100% chance of drafting in the Top 10, it also gives Tennessee a 54.8% chance to earn a top-five pick. Again, that can only happen if the Titans get some help.

If the Titans take care of business against either the New Orleans Saints or Jacksonville Jaguars, they can kiss a top-five pick goodbye. Even if they were to lose both of their games, they'd need at least the Arizona Cardinals, New York Jets, or Cleveland Browns to win one game. Getting really greedy, they'd need the Las Vegas Raiders or New York Giants to win two.

Seeing as the Giants and Raiders play each other, that option isn't completely off the table. Regardless, the Titans focus shouldn't be on a top-five pick. It's great to see the team is prioritizing wins over draft picks as a winning culture isn't built on the draft board, it's built on the field.

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) runs against Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) and cornerback Nohl Williams (20) during the first half at Nissan Stadium.

While some are upset the Titans blew their shot at drafting No. 1 overall again, the general consensus is these wins are going to impact the team much more than a high draft pick. With them still drafting in the Top 10, they will have plenty of talent available.

If their eyes are truly on a wide receiver, falling down in the draft certainly doesn't hurt. They don't want to overpay for anyone, but also need to make sure they're getting talent they actually need.

There's no point in looking back at a higher draft pick now, as it's safe to assume the Titans will pick in the range of five to eight. That could indeed be the sweet spot for a wideout, or it'll be a great place to bulk up on defense.

