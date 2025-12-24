Titans Could Take Advantage if This HC Gets Fired

Sitting at 7-8, there's a world where this head coach could be on the hot seat. If the Tennessee Titans catch wind of the Baltimore Ravens moving on from John Harbaugh, there's no doubt they should do whatever it takes to bring him to Tennessee.

Harbaugh would stay in the AFC, but go to another division that he should have a real shot at winning. That may not come in year one, but Harbaugh's talents are undeniable and he's exactly what the Tennessee Titans need.

AZ Sports Easton Freeze brought up the idea that Harbaugh could be a late Titans candidate. The Ravens still have a chance to make the playoffs, but they'll need some help in order to do so.

John Harbaugh Would Add A Boatload Of Experience To The Titans

Oct 26, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh looks on after the game against the Chicago Bears at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

One of the main things that has stood out in the Titans search for a new head coach is the fact they're looking for someone with experience. They have their eyes on quite a few defensive coordinators, but not all of them have previous head coaching experience.

The names that keep being brought up are Mike McCarthy and Matt Nagy. McCarthy, like Harbaugh, has a Super Bowl ring which certainly helps. Fans remain divided on Nagy, especially with how he was in Chicago and how quickly the Kansas City Chiefs have fallen out of relevancy.

Seemingly every option is still an upgrade from Mike McCoy or Brian Callahan, but bringing Harbaugh to Tennessee would be better than every option combined. There's no guarantee he gets fired, and there's no guarantee he'd even be interested, but Tennessee would at least have to give it a go.

Harbaugh Joins Shortlist Of Titans HC Candidates

Nov 16, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh shouts at down judge Tom Stephan (68) during the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

In no world should Titans fans get their hopes up, but Baltimore firing Harbaugh seems more and more likely as the season winds down. This year wasn't exactly the most fair to him due to quarterback Lamar Jackson's injuries, but that doesn't excuse the fact this is a team that should've had a lock on their division.

Instead, they're handing it to the second oldest player in the league. Tennessee knows Harbaugh is getting up there in age, but ultimately age is just a number. His .615 regular season winning percentage is quite tempting, and the fact that he's played in 24 postseason games is more than the Titans have seen in quite some time. The 2019 Coach of the Year may be a longshot for the Titans, but he's certainly high on their Christmas wish list.

