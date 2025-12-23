Titans Skyrocket In Latest Power Rankings

While the power rankings this late in the season don't mean much, they do to a team like the Tennessee Titans. For the first time all year, they saw a significant rise in their spot.

Previously No. 31, Tennessee was as close to rock bottom as it could get. That's a position they were quite familiar with, but now they've been able to turn everything around.

Other teams might be doing their best to tank, but the Titans have done the opposite. Upon doing so, they increased four spots in this weeks' edition of the power rankings.

Titans Jump To No. 27

Tennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (2) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not every team would be too happy with No. 27 in the power rankings, but this is a huge blessing for the Titans. Coming off their dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs, ESPN had no choice but to pay them their respect.

Everyone can make the argument the Chiefs were checked out and they got lucky playing a third string quarterback, but a win is a win. If Tennessee was indeed tanking, it would've been nearly impossible to throw that game to Kansas City and not make it look suspicious.

Having been ruled out of the playoffs for weeks, the Titans haven't let that phase them. Their thoughts of the No. 1 overall pick are well behind them as they continue to go on the field and leave a lasting impression. Their season finale in Jacksonville will be tough, but all eyes are on their next winnable game against New Orleans.

Titans Stand Alone As The Best 3-12 Team

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Elic Ayomanor (5) pulls down a pass during the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There are currently four teams with that record, so it's not like the Titans have no company. Currently, ESPN has them ranked higher than the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets, and Arizona Cardinals. Obviously, they're also ahead of the 2-13 New York Giants and Las Vegas Raiders.

Tennessee has begun to put it all together. While it's far too late in the season to do any damage, they could play spoiler to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Depending on how things go for Jacksonville, Week 18 could be a statement win for the Titans that sends the Jaguars further down in the seeding.

Regardless, the Titans are building momentum for next season. They've won two of their last three, and have a real chance to take down the Saints at home. It's been four years since they've won back to back home games, but there's no better time to make history than now.

