Titans' Chig Okonkwo Makes Feelings Clear on Expiring Contract

At one point it seemed like a done deal that the Tennessee Titans would be moving on from fourth-year tight end Chig Okonkwo. Now, everything has started to change.

Okonkwo is the team's leading receiver, and it's not even close. He's the only player on the team with 50+ receptions and his 54 are nine more than rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike has in second place.

Fellow rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor was trying to compete with Okonkwo for the most receiving yards, but it would take a miracle for Ayomanor to pass him up in the team's final game of the year.

Okonkwo leads the way with 558 yards while Ayomanor sits at 465. While no team wants their leading receiver to have only 558 yards, improving this offense is going to be a focal point in the offseason and that's something Okonkwo wants to be part of.

Chig Okonkwo On His Impending Free Agency

.@Titans tight end Chig Okonkwo @ChigTweets, who contract expires after this season: “I want to be here.” pic.twitter.com/kYeoXPoYGr — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 31, 2025

"Yeah, I've thought about that. It could've been the last time I played at Nissan on Sunday as a Titan," Okonkwo said.

"I want to be here," Okonkwo added. "My agent knows that so we'll see how it all plays out."

Okonkwo continued, "I definitely want to be part of the core people that watched this place grow from where we're at now into a winning organization. I definitely want to be part of that. You know I believe in it, I believe in the vision... I think it would be a great place for me to be in the future."

Titans Must Strongly Consider Keeping Okonkwo

Earlier in the year, there was no debate veteran WR Calvin Ridley was rookie quarterback Cam Ward's favorite target. Now that Ridley has been out for quite some time, Ward has had to adapt. His safety blanket is clearly Okonkwo, so the team taking that away from him could create some chaos.

The other main tight end on this team is also a rookie which should come as no surprise. Three of the team's four leading receivers are all rookies while Okonkwo leads the charge.

Unless he's asking some absurd amount in the offseason, Tennessee should strongly consider keeping him. His chemistry with Ward is second-to-none, and there's nothing wrong with keeping Okonkwo and Gunnar Helm on the same team. Helm is going to continue to get better under the guidance of Okonkwo as the two work together to get the most out of Ward.

