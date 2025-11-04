Grading Titans' First Trade Deadline Move
One night before the trade deadline, the Tennessee Titans dealt linebacker Dre'Mont Jones to the Baltimore Ravens for a fifth-round pick. It marks the second trade they've made ahead of the deadline, going back to cornerback Roger McCreary's deal last week.
Jones, 28, heads from a 1-8 team to a 3-5 squad that is poised to win their division. While the Ravens still trail the Pittsburgh Steelers, quarterback Lamar Jackson just received great news as his team bulked up their lackluster defense.
Grading the Jones Trade: B-
So far this season, Jones has been quite impactful. He may not have the most tackles on the team, but he's tied with defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons at four and a half sacks. Now, Simmons stands alone at the top.
Jones name has been on the radar in the past few days, though he wasn't one of the defensive players held out of action against the Los Angeles Chargers. He finished with four total tackles, his most since October 12.
Not only did he finish with four tackles, but he had one and a half sacks. 33% of his total sacks this season came in the Chargers game, and Jones has been heating up quite nicely.
In his last four games, Jones has four and a half sacks. Prior to October 12 against the Las Vegas Raiders, he didn't have a sack this season. Clearly, this is a matter of the Titans trying to sell high.
Their fifth-round pick in return isn't anything extraordinary, but it's about all they could get for someone who's been on three teams in the last four seasons. Prior to the 2025 season, Jones signed a one-year, $10 million deal with Tennessee.
State of the Titans Defense
Things are about to get crazy, and the Jones trade was the first of many for this Titans defense. Plenty of other names have been brought up, but the most common are LB Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods. Both didn't play on November 2 and are key names to monitor come 4:00 p.m. EST.
While the McCreary trade was basically a pick swap, Tennessee didn't have to give anything up to the Ravens. A fifth-round pick might be the highest they see this deadline, though they'd lose to land a Day 2 pick. Ultimately, that's going to be much easier said than done knowing the talent, or lack thereof, that's on this roster.
