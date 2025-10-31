Titans On SI Staff Makes Week 9 Predictions
The Tennessee Titans are getting ready for their Week 9 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers in hopes of getting back on track.
The Titans are facing off against interim head coach Mike McCoy's former team, so there's a slightly added incentive for the game. Here's what the Tennessee Titans On SI staff is prediction for this week's game:
Jeremy Brener
The Titans are going into their matchup against the Chargers with a number of major injuries. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, linebacker Arden Key and safety Xavier Woods are all expected to be inactive for the game with their respective ailments.
Losing multiple key starters is the main reason why the Titans are in this position to begin with. It also doesn't help that they are just in complete disarray when it comes to the coaching staff.
All of this combined makes the Titans arguably the worst team in the NFL, so when a playoff contender like the Chargers comes into town, it makes it hard to imagine Tennessee pulling out a win. This game should feature a pattern that we've seen a lot this season: Titans score in first half, keep things close-ish in the second quarter and then the wagon falls off in the second half.
Prediction: Chargers 28, Titans 7
Jordon Lawrenz
The Chargers are an odd team, to say the least. Sometimes they look like the best team in the NFL, but other times they play down to their opponents. That said, their dominant win over the Vikings last week should carry over. We’ve been seeing some good improvement from Ward, but the turnovers HAVE to stop.
They aren’t necessarily costing the team games, but these games could be a lot more competitive if this team actually put together a solid 60 minute performance.I expect another loss heading into the bye.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Titans 13
Lane Mills
Given the Los Angeles Chargers' high-powered offense and the Tennessee's continued disheveled state, it's hard to imagine that this game, even at home, goes any different than they all have lately for the Titans.
Then again, for a team known to play down to their opponent to be on the road, anything could happen if the Titans offense manages to catch fire, even if that would be the first time such a thing has happened all season. It seems apparent that Tennessee would need a miracle to beat anybody at this point.
Prediction: Chargers 30, Titans 14
