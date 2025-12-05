Titans Catch Random Stray During College Basketball Game

Being 1-11 is quite embarrassing, but it's the cards the Tennessee Titans have been dealt. Their offense isn't the best, but rookie quarterback Cam Ward is confident things will turn around eventually. Knowing Tennessee has had the toughest strength of schedule this season, it makes their record seem a little better.

How they fare against the likes of the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints will be telling. If they come up short and look horrendous in both of those games, what this college basketball announcer said is completely valid. If not, this could be used as a receipt as Titans fans are begging for anything to go their way.

Titans Offense Bashed During ACC/SEC Challenge

The amount of random strays the Titans take is actually insane pic.twitter.com/yF6vEqH1lU — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) December 4, 2025

In no world did the Titans expect to hear their name brought up during a college basketball game. Titans' Buck Reising posted a clip from the SMU vs. Vanderbilt game, one that was part of the ACC vs. SEC men's challenge.

Vanderbilt is ranked No. 17 in the nation, and at the time they held a 14-8 lead over the Mustangs. With SMU on offense, the announcers enjoyed a bit of banter just four and a half minutes into the game.

"So far, offensively, Vanderbilt is running six or seven in this game," the color commentator said. After a brief pause, the play-by-play announcer chimed in, "Offense has not been a problem... It's not the Tennessee Titans."

Are The Titans Really That Bad?

Nov 23, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans wide receiver Chimere Dike (17) reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Things seem to have hit a new low for a college basketball announcer to mention the team during a relatively important game. Sure, it was early in the game, but the stray was completely unecessary and is something he clearly wanted to get off his mind.

Whether the announcer loves the Titans, hates them, or is completely indifferent, this is the current stigma around this team. Tennessee has lost more home games than they can count, and their one win this year was basically a fluke against the Arizona Cardinals.

The majority of Tennessee's offense isn't even offense, it's wide receiver Chimere Dike going off on special teams. The Titans have as many offensive touchdowns as they do losses, so yes, what this announcer said was not a lie in any sense of the word. He likely brought up the Titans due to Vanderbilt's Tennessee ties, but it was still alarming that they were brought up, completely unprovoked. Regardless, the truth is the truth and the Titans have to live with that.

