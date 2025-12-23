Titans' Cedric Gray Snubbed From Pro Bowl

For whatever reason, Tennessee Titans linebacker Cedric Gray was left off the Pro Bowl roster entirely. While things could change depending on who's in the Super Bowl, the league's sixth leading tackler currently isn't on the team.

Gray is currently dealing with a concussion, but that doesn't mean he shouldn't be playing in San Francisco. Come February, there's no reason fans shouldn't be seeing one of the Titans most explosive players.

Even after missing the Kansas City Chiefs game, Gray is still sixth with 144 tackles. He's inching closer to the Titans single season record, and he's just 25 shy of league leader Jordyn Brooks.

Cedric Gray Deserved To Be In The Pro Bowl

Pro Bowl Teams will be announced Tuesday morning.



Final fan voting includes aggregated results from voting on https://t.co/tmG57sOcAp, Club sites, Madden Mobile and via social.



Chimere Dike 3rd

Jeffery Simmons 5th



Cedric Gray, Kevin Zeitler disappear.



This counts a third.… pic.twitter.com/4QxKThWctP — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) December 22, 2025

When ESPN released the Pro Bowl rosters, they made sure to clarify that fan voting is only part of the process. Coaches and players also make their case as to why players should, or should not get the chance to be showcased on February 3.

The actual Pro Bowl Games don't mean much, but it's just the fact that Gray has put together such a stellar season, he deserves to be honored. This isn't some participation award, this is showing Gray that he's recognized in this league as a top linebacker. Still, he isn't getting the respect he deserves.

It's no secret a three-win team isn't going to get the most fan votes, but that's where the coaches and players are supposed to come in. Gray is on the brink of making history in Tennessee, but all of the attention is still just on Jeffery Simmons. No offense to Simmons, but he's set to be in his fourth Pro Bowl while the 23-year-old is just as deserving.

Taking A Look At The Pro Bowl Linebackers

NFL 2026 Pro Bowl defensive selections:



Defensive Ends

NFC: Aidan Hutchinson, DeMarcus Lawrence, Micah Parsons

AFC: Will Anderson Jr., Maxx Crosby, Myles Garrett



Interior DL

NFC: Jalen Carter, Leonard Williams, Quinnen Williams

AFC: Zach Allen, Chris Jones, Jeffery Simmons… https://t.co/8jsoSYGCuH pic.twitter.com/Ql5pKN6PqZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 23, 2025

When it comes to the linebackers who made the Pro Bowl, it's quite a list. Right out of the gate, deserving players such as Roquan Smtih and T.J. Watt stand out. Then looking at the AFC South, it gets interesting.

In what world does Azeez Al-Shaair deserve to make the Pro Bowl over Gray? The AFC South bias favors the Texans, of course, as they're a much better team. Al-Shaair has played 14 games, the same number as Gray, and has 48 fewer tackles. Sure, the Texans linebacker has a fumble recovery and an interception, but Gray has a sack which Al-Shaair doesn't have.

It's be easy to go down the list and say who Gray should replace, but until the rosters are finalized, there's no point in doing so. Either way, the point still stands. There's no reason Cedric Gray should've been left off the Pro Bowl roster.

