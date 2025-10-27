Titans Facing Crucial Homestand Amidst Losing Streak
The Tennessee Titans finished their 2024 campaign at 3-14 amidst waves of controversy and messy decision making both on and off the field.
From the underwhelming inaugural season for former head coach Brian Callahan to the quarterback woes spurred by the initially promising Will Levis, the season was one happily washed away by Titans fans eager to get behind a new signal caller and renewed vision for the franchise.
Some Things Never Change
Now, eight games into the next season, Tennessee finds themselves in an arguably worse spot. Not only was Callahan fired six games into his sophomore season, but the aforementioned Cam Ward has consistently looked worse in the light of Callahan's departure and the offense falling apart around him in a multitude of facets.
Even so, a better offensive line and weapons that aren't rookies are unlikely to fix Ward's growing inability to both hold onto and deliver the ball, regardless of the team's position on the field. Should the team, and long-tortured fans, give up on him? Not quite, but nobody could be blamed for feeling frustrated with a Titans team that was supposed to start breaking the curse.
Now, with nine games left on the season, Tennessee faces a four-game home stretch and, perhaps, its last true chance to make a splash; if making a splash is still the goal, of course.
However you look at it, the Titans' month-long stay at home will shape the outlook of their franchise, both this year and in the years to come. Of possible avenues to take, it seems that only two make true sense.
The Dreaded "Tank"
As much as anyone involved would hate to admit it, another high pick for the Titans would go a long way in adding to a roster that still blatantly lacks a playmaker.
It's either that, or the Titans buckle down under interim HC Mike McCoy and, despite having not won under the temporary coach in two games yet, win enough to put themselves back in the "not good enough to compete but also not bad enough to tank" category.
It's a split road for the Titans predicated on their wavering confidence in the guys they have now. Until the team manages to hire a new HC - which will then likely mean an entirely new staff, too - everything feels temporary on a team that has taken up a seemingly permanent residence in the loser's circle.
