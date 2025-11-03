Titans Not Shopping Veteran WR on Trade Market
As the NFL trade deadline approaches within the week, the swirling rumors that always come along with the period are in full swing. The Tennessee Titans, more so than usual, have been a league-wide focus with pieces on either side of the ball in a position to be moved; at least, that's the expectation.
An Incoming Roster Overhaul
Due to the team's now 1-8 record following their loss this past weekend to the Los Angeles Chargers — in surprisingly close 27-20 fashion — many have pegged the team as a prime candidate for an "everything must go" type deadline ahead of eventually hiring a new head coach.
After Brian Callahan's midseason firing, many of the veterans that he had brought in during his one year (and some change) tenure were naturally elevated to the chopping block as the franchise approaches another inevitable reset under new leadership. Adversely, at least for the time, the Titans' rookies appear secure within the walls of an ever-rebuilding offense.
Led by first overall pick Cam Ward (who has a host of his own issues at the time), first-year receivers Chimere Dike and Elic Ayomanor are slated to continue to grow and and gain importance regardless of the state of the rest of the team. That trajectory seemed to place veteran receiver Calvin Ridley firmly on the chopping block, but according to a recent report, that isn't the case.
Titans NFL Nation reported Turron Davenport, in a gameday post on X (Twitter), confirmed the current safety of Ridley on the roster.
Unclear Motivations
"The Titans are not shopping Calvin Ridley as some reports are saying," Davenport said. "Confirmed with multiple team sources that is not the case. They have, however, received calls about Ridley and other players."
Interest in Ridley isn't surprising, given his reputation as a renowned athlete who hasn't yet found his footing in the league, but the Titans' insistence on keeping him around in spite of that interest is a bit more puzzling.
Not only is Ridley on a brutal four-year, $92 million contract, but his inability to stay healthy, and to make impactful plays when he is, has resulted in a thus far dissatisfactory stay in Tennessee for the WR. Yet for the time, it seems that the franchise isn't ready to give up hope in a player who has a price tag generally associated with players already proven.
If nothing else, Titans fans can hold on to hope that the team will make some kind of positive addition in the coming days, even if that means a necessary subtraction. The only catch is that, given the truth of aforementioned reports, such a move will not include Calvin Ridley.
