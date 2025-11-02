Titans' New OG Wants to Help Create Winning Culture
Tennessee Titans first overall pick and rookie quarterback Cam Ward has come under a progressive bout of continuous fire in recent weeks due to his apparently dwindling play on the field. After starting the season on a promising, even if underwhelming note, the first-year signal caller has since both struggled to facilitate scoring on a consistent basis and struggled mightily to take care of the ball; at the midseason interval, Ward has turned the ball over more times than he's scored it.
Much of the initial blame fell, and still is falling, on Ward's own inexperience. After the Titans' already disheveled fanbase dealt with the Will Levis debacle under center last year, their strained patience has been tested as Ward works to find his footing in the NFL. From calls for a veteran presence at the position to another redraft (as inane as that sounds) it's anarchy in and around Nissan Stadium right now.
Somebody(s) to Blame
And while Ward certainly has room to improve, also worth mentioning are the limiting and subpar factors placed around him. Among many - not the least of which is a maligned and stripped-down receiver room - is Tennessee's lackluster offensive line which, on more than a few occasions, has allowed league-highs in sacks to opposing defenses coming for their young QB.
In an effort to overhaul their unit, the Titans have officially claimed Drew Moss from the San Francisco 49ers waivers ahead of the team's weekend matchup at home with the Los Angeles Chargers.
If It's Broke, Fix It
Moss, an undrafted rookie out of Colorado State, has already hit the practice field with his new team after an expedited move landed him in Tennessee.
"It's been a good whirlwind," Moss said of the experience. "It was real smooth getting on a plane, getting out here. Everyone has treated me so good right now. Just glad to be out here."
While Moss may not play immediately, the Titans having options at a position that simply hasn't succeeded to the fullest extent throughout this season can only help; if nothing that you have works, the only option is to turn to something new.
"I know we have some biguns on the o-line, real skilled and experienced guys," Moss continued. "I am just happy to be a part of it. … I just want to provide value to the team, make it about the team. We want to win here."
Whether or not the Titans win against the Chargers, having positive mindsets on the team going forward will be a benefit for whichever coach takes the reins following Brian Callahan's untimely firing.
