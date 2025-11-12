Titans DC Shouts Out Veteran Defender Jeffery Simmons
The Tennessee Titans, among a sea of bad news and subpar output on the 2025-26 season, have been able to rely on a few cornerstone aspects of their team to provide solace in the near-winless storm. In addition to the team's strong cast of young talent and, now in the wake of former head coach Brian Callahan's firing, the navy and white's defense has been a digestible part of their game.
Better Than Bad
While not standout or league-best by any means, the protective unit, called by defensive coordinator Dennard Wilson, has given the franchise's budding offense more than a few opportunities to score and make a difference in multiple tight games. Rarely does the offense actually capitalize on those chances, but with a new head coach and potential roster switch-up on the way, hope exists yet for the Titans' touchdown numbers.
In the meantime, one aspect of the defense almost sure to stay the same is defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons. Having been drafted to Tennessee in the first round in 2019, the disruptor has been a core piece of the team's defense ever since. The aforementioned Wilson, in addressing the media, made sure to give Simmons his flowers regardless of the team's overall dire state.
"His approach has always been the same in terms of football," Wilson said of Simmons. "Before you come into the meeting room on Wednesday to go over the game plan, Jeff is watching his opponent, he's watching film, he knows what they're doing. The difference is the way that his leadership has changed."
Change in Leadership
"That way that he conducts himself around his teammates," Wilson continued, "how he tries to bring people with him... those are the things that you see that's a little bit different from last year."
"Jeff is one of the best players in the National Football League, and I think he's a h--- of a human as well."
With 21 solo tackles, 4.5 sacks and one forced fumble on the season, including the time he's missed due to injury, Simmons has more than earned his "untouchable" state as the team approaches another hire-fueled overhaul. If the DT can lead now at the franchise's lowest point in years, what he'd be capable of with more weapons around him in an overall improved system is awfully exciting for Tennessee.
Patience is a virtue — one exhaustive to Titans fans at this point, surely — but a virtue all the same. Simmons' time in the shadows will pay off when the team finally puts the necessary support around him.
