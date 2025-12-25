Titans Christmas Wish Should Include Jeffery Simmons

At 28-years-old, defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons has given his all to the Tennessee Titans. Time and time again, Simmons has proved how much of an asset he is to this team. Without him, who knows how their defense would look.

After being named to his fourth Pro Bowl, Simmons will once again be honored during Super Bowl week. The former No. 19 overall pick has done wonders to not just the Titans organization, but the entire state of Tennessee.

Recently, fans came together to express just how much they want him to stick around. Currently in the middle of a four-year, $94 million deal, Tennessee has no reason not to keep Simmons around past 2030.

Titans Fans Urge Team To Make Simmons The NFL's Highest Paid DT

AGREE. Simmons needs to know he’s appreciated after having his best year during a failed season. If this version of the regime can’t see their best player’s worth then nothing has changed. New Boss Same as the Old Boss. — ßlΘΘÐwε®K (@Bl00dwerK) December 23, 2025

SharmSports took to social media with a post that got Titans fans taking. It would require $31.7 million per year to make Simmons the league's highest paid DT, but that's something Titans fans are all over.

"100%," one fan wrote. Another added their opinion, "They should lock him and Skor up for the next 5 years." While "Skor" may not be on the defensive side of the ball, there's no doubt 24-year-old offensive guard Peter Skoronski should also be high on their priority list.

After what I watched live Sunday, pay him what ever he wants — CURRENT (@CURRENTCOD_) December 23, 2025

This fan commented, "How could ya not he’s the only stand out besides Dike." Knowing WR Chimere Dike is just a rookie, the team doesn't have to worry about extending him anytime soon. Someone else added, "He is the leader of the team. He is dedicated to this team and actually wants to be here. This should definitely be the first thing we do!"

"Lock him up NOW. It sends the right message to him, the team and any potential FA looking to come here. He’s the core of this group and he represents the work ethic the Titans need to build," one fan wrote. That sparked another response, "Agree. He's the best at his position, the leader and cornerstone of the team."

Agreed. Lock him down. I don’t want to see another legend play for the Ravens. — Weekend at Burners (@GreatOldOne1337) December 23, 2025

Something to keep in mind is Simmons age. Come 2030, he'll be getting up there, but that doesn't scare this fan, "Yeah I would. He’s only 28. Chris jones is 31, Aaron Donald was 32 when he retired, Cam Hayward is 36, Calais Campbell is 39, Shelby Harris is 34. DT’s are playing into their mid 30s pretty regularly these days. Lock him up the next 5 and see where his play is those last 2 years."

Another added a great point, "Renegotiate if possible, if not tack on 2 years with a large up front signing bonus that give him a raise.

If we wait, the price tag will go up and if too long, we'll be doing his & Cam contract at same time."

Hell yeah they have the cap space — Karl Barx (@kysme123) December 23, 2025

"He’s a leader and not self centered. He’s a beast on the field and more importantly does amazing things off the field," one fan said. This person added, "Give him stake in the damn team if you have to. Whatever it takes to keep him."

Even though this might not seem like an immediate priority, the Titans need to spend their money wisely while they have it. There are plenty of other extensions on the way, but there's no doubt Simmons should be the No. 1 focus as this team continues their rebuild.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!﻿