Titans Desperate for Playmakers After Loss
At first, given their recent history of bad luck, odd coaching choices and subpar quarterbacks, being told that the Indianapolis Colts are currently Super Bowl favorites and, far and away, the most consistently explosive team in the NFL would undoubtedly come as a shock. After a brutal loss, the Tennessee Titans would be less shocked.
A Marked Difference
When you look at their roster — especially the way they're all playing this season — the surprise is sure to quickly subside for the rest of us. In addition to the ever-impactful Johnathan Taylor — the Colts' franchise staple who just went for 153 yards on just 12 carries for two touchdowns against the Titans — Indianapolis has seen the resurgence of quarterback Daniel Jones, as well as the continued consistency of wideout Michael Pittman Jr.
The Colts' playmaking trio gashed Tennessee's defense to the screeching tune of 38 points whilst hosting the Titans in week 8. What did the visiting team muster in response? A mere 14 points, and the discrepancy appears almost wholly due to a lack of playmaking on the other sideline.
Where the Colts have ample options that, given a lack of schematic success, can drive a big play on their own, the Titans seemingly have no similar options in response. The result of that difference is exhibited plainly in the aforementioned score.
Big Names vs. Big Output
That's not to say that Tennessee wasn't supposed to have options, at the very least. Coming into the 2025 season, it was anticipated that veteran wide receiver Calvin Ridley would lead Tennessee's band of rookie receivers behind first overall pick (and hopeful franchise savior) Cam Ward in an offense that would, eventually, find their way. His four year, $92 million contract sealed the team's lofty expectations.
Ridley, who still hasn't hauled in a touchdown on the year, missed his second straight game with a hamstring injury. Ward threw just one touchdown (as well as one interception) to a receiving unit that was miserably devoid of an identity even with a struggling Ridley in-play; without him, the bunch may as well be non-existent, at least in trying to keep up with the best offense in the league in Indiana.
While Ward still has a well of clearly untapped potential, the fear that it may never be realized is completely validated in the face of Tennessee's gaping roster holes, both in the form of their stripped WR core, as well as their NFL-worst offensive line.
Football isn't all about big names, but big names get that way for a reason. Without so much as one bona fide playmaker to move the needle for Tennessee, they'll continue to be left in the dust by teams who have invested long-term in jersey-selling superstars.
