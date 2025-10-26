Titans Worlds Away From Colts in Another Embarrassing Loss
The Tennessee Titans are continuing their tough season with a 38-14 loss against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 8 inside Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game marks the second Titans loss against the Colts this season, dropping them to 1-7 on the year while Indianapolis becomes the first team to get to seven wins.
The Titans were slow out of the gate, surrendering 10 points in the first quarter to go down multiple scores early. While they responded with a touchdown to rookie tight end Gunnar Helm early in the second quarter, that was the most they would get for a while.
The Colts scored another touchdown to wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. to go back up 10, but the Titans were hanging in the game. They were driving into Colts territory with a chance to convert 4th-and-3, but the Titans opted to punt in a decision quarterback Cam Ward didn't agree with.
From there, the Colts ran the ball in from 80 yards out to running back Jonathan Taylor that broke the game open. The Colts added two more touchdowns, including another receiving touchdown for Taylor that gave him his third of the day.
The Titans ended their day with a touchdown to running back Tyjae Spears, but it was too little too late for Tennessee.
Titans Continue Digging Their Hole
The Titans have not looked strong in any particular game this season, even in their win against the Arizona Cardinals back in Week 5. A lot of luck went their way to squeak out a one-point victory.
The losing isn't completely on the players. If anything, it's on the coaching staff and the poorly-structured roster the previous regime came up with.
The coaching staff was already punished after the firing of head coach Brian Callahan and the assistants still in Nashville are just waiting things out until the end of the season before they find themselves in a new environment.
It's just a shame that the Titans are already going through the motions and trying to simulate to 2026 before the halfway mark of the season. Maybe things will change in Week 9 for their next matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if the Titans played like they did against the Colts, they probably won't be any closer to the win column.
For interim head coach Mike McCoy, he'll head back to the drawing board to try and turn things around.
