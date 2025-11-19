Titans Beginning Discouraging Trend Over Last Four Years
Going back to the 2022 season, the Tennessee Titans have found themselves in quite a predicament. This team continues to lose, and even when things should go their way, they never do.
After starting the 2022 season 7-3, they suffered a grueling seven-game losing streak to end the season. That marks their longest losing streak in recent memory, which is shocking knowing how many games they've lost in the past three seasons.
The team was 6-11 the next year, but their wins were all spaced out and showed they can make adjustments and not suffer loss after loss. In the past two years, that has been far from the case.
Titans Have Lost Five Straight Games In Three Of Their Last Four Seasons
2023 remains the outlier, but it's not like this team has the best overall record since 2022. In their past three and a half seasons, they are 17-44. Not great, to say the least. They've had two head coaching changes in that time, along with a mid-season play-calling change in 2025 that hasn't benefited them whatsoever.
From December 1, 2024 to September 28, 2025, they had lost 10 straight regular season games. Currently, they're on a five-game losing streak which is their longest of the season. In recent memory, five or more game losing streaks have become normal.
Keep in mind, the Titans haven't won back-to-back games since November 13-17, 2022. They've gone over a year without a win at Nissan Stadium, and somehow this team is projected to finish worse than the 3-14 record they had last season.
When Will Things Turn Around?
If it weren't for their 22-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals, the Titans would be on a historic 16 game regular season losing streak. Thankfully for Titans fans, they were at least able to take advantage of the Cardinals mistakes.
That win felt like the beginning of something, but in recent weeks this team proved it was more of a fluke than anything else. They led the Texans, 3-0, at halftime, but once again failed to compete for a full 60-minutes.
Tennessee is relying on numerous rookies to produce and keep them in games, something that isn't sustainable. Mike McCoy knows the head coaching vacancy likely isn't his, but whoever comes to Tennessee has their work cut out for them.
At this point, the best case scenario for the Titans is they once again land the No. 1 pick and are able to trade down. That would get them significant draft capital, something they failed to get at the trade deadline, and help build the foundation for years to come.
