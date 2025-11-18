Titans Sign WR After Placing Calvin Ridley on Injured Reserve
The Tennessee Titans are officially putting an end to star wide receiver Calvin Ridley's season by placing him on injured reserve.
According to team reporter Jim Wyatt, the Titans are filling his spot on the roster with veteran wideout James Proche II. In addition, the team is adding wide receivers Lance McCutcheon and Kristian Wilkerson to the practice squad.
"McCutcheon (6-3, 202), who spent time on the team's practice squad earlier this season, played in college at Montana State. He's also spent time with the Rams, Texans, Jets and Steelers, primarily on practice squads or offseason rosters, since entering the NFL in 2022 as an undrafted free agent," Wyatt wrote.
"It's actually a return to Tennessee for Wilkerson as well. He was signed by the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he went through training camp with the team before being waived. More recently he's spent time with the Patriots, Colts, Raiders and Bills, on active rosters and practice squads."
Proche Joins Titans Active Roster
Proche, 29, signed with the Titans in the offseason but did not make the 53-man roster out of training camp. He has been on the practice squad ever since and he had been elevated for games against the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers earlier in the season.
He played for the Baltimore Ravens from 2020-22 after being chosen in the sixth round of the NFL Draft out of SMU. He then played in 19 games across two seasons with the Cleveland Browns from 2023-24.
Proche will have big shoes to fill as Ridley played a key part while on the field.
"I know how hard Calvin's (Ridley) worked to get back out here for this team. I know how much he cares, I know how hard he works. So, to see him go down man, it's heartbreaking man. I know how bad he wants to be out there and play with us. So, I'm praying for him and wish him nothing but a speedy recovery," Titans wide receiver Mason Kinsey said postgame.
It will be tough for Proche to be Ridley's replacement, but the Titans aren't asking him to be the former Pro Bowl wideout. Instead, they are just hoping he can be the best version of himself as he tries to help the Titans salvage something out of their very disappointing season in the final seven games of the year.
