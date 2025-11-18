Titans Remain Dead Last In Power Rankings
To no surprise, the Tennessee Titans saw no movement in the Week 12 power rankings. ESPN continues to place Tennessee at No. 32 after they let the Houston Texans game slip away from them.
Sitting at 1-9, it's hard to argue there being a team worse than Tennessee. The 2-8 Las Vegas Raiders have a case of their own, and teams like the Cleveland Browns and New York Jets are always in the mix.
Regardless, Tennessee is the lone one-win team in the league this year. That win was mostly a fluke against the Arizona Cardinals, but a win is a win. ESPN's Turron Davenport broke down their ranking and what has all gone wrong with this team through 10 games.
Titans Ranked No. 32 After 1-9 Start
It's hard to argue that any NFL team is worse than the Titans. Coming off their Bye week, they committed nine penalties, including four false starts. Keep in mind, they were playing at home and just had a week off. It doesn't get much worse than that.
ESPN had Tennessee ranked No. 32 last week, and they've been near the bottom, if not the bottom team for most of the season. Expecations were rather high coming into the season as rookie quarterback Cam Ward was set to lead the charge, but it's been far from smooth sailing.
One of the main players Davenport is keeping his eye on is tight end Chig Okonkwo. At this point, Tennessee knows they are extremely thin at wide receiver. Without veteran wideout Calvin Ridley, they have to look elsewhere. Keep in mind, this is Okonkwo's final year under contract.
Davenport Discusses Chig Okonkwo's Future
After a 39-yard reception against the Houston Texans, Okonkwo finds himself as the team's leading receiver. Rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor was dealing with some injury issues, so Okonkwo now has a team high 337 yards while Ayomanor has 334. Ridley, who's missed basically four games, is still third on the team with 303.
"Okonkwo is in the final season of his rookie contract, so the play he puts on film is in essence an audition for the Titans and every other team," Davenport said.
He continued, "He is the last player remaining from the Titans' 2022 draft class and has expressed interest in remaining in Tennessee, but he understands it's a business and anything can happen."
Davenport believes that if Okonkwo can keep this up, the team will likely give him a new contract. For what it's worth, rookie TE Gunnar Helm was third on the team in receiving yards against the Texans with four receptions for 29 yards.
Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!