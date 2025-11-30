Titans Extend Historic Home Losing Streak

The Tennessee Titans not only have lost seven straight games, but their last four have all been at home. Nissan Stadium has hosted this team since Nov. 2, and the fans still weren't able to see Tennessee pull out a win.

Vibes were high heading into their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but quarterback Trevor Lawrence put on a show as he led his team to a 25-3 victory. It marked the first time the Titans didn't score a touchdown since Week 4 against the Houston Texans.

Still, three games without a touchdown this season is far from ideal. It's embarrassing, to say the least, and fans aren't happy. Tennessee has now lost 11 straight home games, a statistic that doesn't seem possible.

Tennessee Titans Have Lost 11 Straight Home Games

Nov. 3, 2024, is the last time the fans of Nissan Stadium saw a win. Tennessee needed overtime to defeat the New England Patriots, 20-17, but a win is a win. They have two other wins in that span, both happened to be on the road.

On Nov. 24, 2024, the Titans went to Houston and defeated the Texans, 32-27. Just under a year later, on Oct. 5, 2025, they got their other win at Arizona, 22-21. The Cardinals have lost all seven of their games decided by four points or fewer this season, so how much merit does that win really hold for the Titans?

A win is a win, but there certainly hasn't been much winning for this Titans fanbase. Obviously, these 11 home games aren't counting the preseason. If it did, it'd be important to note the Titans' lone preseason game at home this year, where they defeated the Minnesota Vikings, 23-13. Preseason counts for nothing, as seen with their 2-1 preseason record.

Titans Fans Deserve Better

With all of the coaching changes they've had to endure in recent memory, Titans fans would love to hit fast forward and get this season over with. They'll gladly take anyone other than Mike McCoy, but they still have five more games with him leading the charge.

Of their final five games, two take place at home. The Kansas City Chiefs and New Orleans Saints will head to Nissan Stadium in late December, as Titans fans have grown desperate for a win at home.

Their Week 17 game on Dec. 28 against the Saints could very well decide who gets the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Could there be a scenario where Titans fans are rooting for them to lose? Only time will tell, but they could end the season having lost 13 straight home games.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!