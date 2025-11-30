Titans DB Ejected vs. Jaguars

The Tennessee Titans are extremely frustrated in their Week 13 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars and they are taking it out on their opponent.

Early in the fourth quarter against the Jags, Titans defensive back Mike Brown grabbed a face mask and was ejected from the game.

Another fight. Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik - Mike Brown ejected for Titans. pic.twitter.com/OV0y8xtd3r — Brent Martineau (@BrentASJax) November 30, 2025

Titans, Jaguars getting chippy

The Titans and Jaguars are longtime division rivals, and each team has bad blood against the other from over the years. The Titans came into the game with some optimism after competing well against the Seattle Seahawks, one of the league's best teams.

However, the Titans haven't executed in the same way against the Jags and it has resulted in them trailing 25-3 late in the fourth quarter. That frustration is clearly what is fueling Brown's behavior and subsequent ejection from the game.

Aug 22, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jeshaun Jones (82) during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Brown, 26, has struggled with the Titans this season. He has only recorded three tackles for the team prior to the game and has been injured for a good chunk of the year.

On top of that, he has been grieving the loss of his cousin, Marshawn Kneeland, the Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman who died earlier this month as a result of an apparent suicide. Two weeks ago, Brown honored Kneeland by wearing his jersey to the game against the Houston Texans.

#Titans Mike Brown honoring his cousin Marshawn Kneeland before today's game. Their grandparents were siblings. pic.twitter.com/eAK46qk8Yg — Nick Suss (@nicksuss) November 16, 2025

Titans Can't Get Much Right vs. Jaguars

Simply put, the Titans have had very little go right for them against the Jaguars. They haven't been able to generate much on offense, which is seen in their meager three points on the scoreboard.

On defense, Trevor Lawrence is slicing and dicing through them, which isn't giving much momentum to the offense.

This is a story the Titans have been a part of every week this season and it is the same result every week, except for the miraculous comeback victory against the Arizona Cardinals.

If the Titans want to correct these mistakes, there will have to be a number of changes within the organization. It starts with the coaching staff, which will be completely revamped ahead of the 2026 season and the young core of the roster has to improve.

Poor draft picks from years' past have put the Titans in this position where they are getting ejected from fighting down three scores in an otherwise lost season, which will likely result in them getting the No. 1 overall pick in the draft for the second year in a row.

