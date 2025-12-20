Titans Eye Statement Win as Chiefs' Injury List Grows

The Tennessee Titans (2–12) are back home this week, welcoming the Kansas City Chiefs (6–8) to Nissan Stadium in a matchup dripping with old-school AFL history and new-age chaos.

This will be the first time the Titans host the Chiefs since Oct. 24, 2021 — a game Tennessee dominated 27–3. The rivalry dates all the way back to 1960, with Kansas City holding a slim 28–24 edge in the all-time series. The last meeting took place in Arrowhead on November 6, 2022, when the Chiefs secured a 20–17 overtime win.

There’s an extra layer of spice on the Titans’ sideline, too. First-year GM Mike Borgonzi spent 16 years climbing the ladder in Kansas City, most recently as the Chiefs’ assistant GM. Safe to say, this one’s personal in the front office. And Tennessee would love nothing more than to land a clean shot on Borgonzi’s former employer.

Then there’s the injury chaos. With Patrick Mahomes sidelined for the rest of the season due to an LCL tear, the Chiefs are already operating without their engine. Gardner Minshew is set to take the reins, and while he brings grit, this isn’t exactly a like-for-like swap under center.

It gets worse. Head coach Andy Reid and the Chiefs released an injury report that reads more like a preseason scratch list.

"Chiefs ruled out Rashee Rice, Trent McDuffie, Leo Chenal, Jaylon Moore, Jawaan Taylor, Tyquan Thornton, Jake Briningstool, Nazeeh Johnson, and Derrick Nnadi for Sunday's game against the Titans," Schefter wrote.

With the Chiefs officially eliminated from playoff contention, the final three weeks are essentially glorified reps. A surreal turn for a franchise that recently defined the NFL’s modern dynasty. For the Titans, though? This is a rare chance to play spoiler, defend home turf, and maybe pad the scoreboard while the door’s wide open.

Titans Defense Faces Tough Test Against Chiefs Without its Anchor

Although motivated, the Tennessee Titans will be shorthanded in the middle of their defense. As starting inside linebacker Cedric Gray has been ruled out for the home matchup against the Chiefs.

Gray suffered a concussion late in the fourth quarter of last week’s 37–24 loss after a violent collision with George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, and he won’t clear protocol in time for kickoff.

That’s a big blow for Tennessee. Gray has been a tackling machine all season, piling up 144 total stops, the third-most in the entire league. And sitting just 19 tackles shy of Azeez Al-Shaair’s franchise-record 163 set back in 2023. He’s been the glue guy in the box, and losing him leaves a real dent in the Titans’ run defense.

The next man up mindset is already in full effect, though, with Williams set to step into the green dot and take on a much bigger role against a Chiefs offense that still knows how to stress defenses.

Kickoff is set for noon CST on Dec. 21 at Nissan Stadium, where the Titans will look to hold serve at home despite missing one of their most productive defenders.

