Titans Featured in Nate Bargatze, Mandy Moore Movie Trailer

After being at the bottom of the NFL for these past two seasons, the Tennessee Titans are set to be featured in an upcoming movie. Now, that's not to say they're a focal point, but it's still great promotion for the team.

On March 13, Nate Bargatze and Mandy Moore come together for "The Breadwinner." The comedy is centered about Bargatze as a dad with three kids who he clearly has no business with.

At one point in the trailer, 2:02 to be exact, he and Moore are seen cheering on the Tennessee Titans. This is no Hallmark movie, and it's unlikely the Titans will be in it for more than a few minutes, if that, but it's still something for a team that has fallen out of relevancy.

Titans Fans Await the Fate Of Their Team in the Movie

The simple fact that Bargatze and Moore were even seen in Titans' jerseys during the trailer is a huge win for the organization. It's unknown just how much the team, football, or anything sports related will even be featured in the upcoming movie.

Sports fans shouldn't get their hopes up, though this seems to be a great comedy for the whole family. Non sports fans likely won't catch the Titans reference at all, but it depends just how deep they go into it.

After Hallmark debuted not one, but two NFL focused movies, Titans' fans shouldn't be getting their hopes up. While a Titans love story centered about Christmas would be something that has to be seen to be believed, this is instead a light-hearted comedy that will likely make fun of the team, if anything.

Titans' Dreadful Season Nears an End

For the second straight year, there's a very real possibility this Titans team could finish 3-14. Tennessee is one win away from reaching that total, and they'll have three chances to reach it against the Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Jacksonville Jaguars.

With the Chiefs coming to town in Week 16, Tennessee knows this is their chance for a statement win. The Titans could soon all be movie stars like the Chiefs were in last year's NFL debut Hallmark movie, though it's clear the likes of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce are more household names than Cam Ward and Jeffery Simmons.

At the end of the day, all publicity is good publicity for the Titans. They know they're a bottom three team in the league, and this movie will come shortly before the NFL Draft which is where they can once again try to turn themselves around.

