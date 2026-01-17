Titans Hoping for Second Interview With Former Browns Coach

The Tennessee Titans, along with nearly a double-digit tally of additional football teams, are scrambling in search of a new head coach. After firing Brian Callahan not even midway through his second season, the hiring process this time around feels both uniquely different and especially important.

Above all else, it seems, the Titans are vying for experience. A coach who has already succeeded, unlike Callahan, and can bring that history to Tennessee. One candidate in the current available pool stands out in this regard, but a breaking bit of news suggests the Titans may not get another chance to speak to him.

According to Paul Kuharsky - in a report that surfaced amidst another that Mike McCarthy is actively in Tennessee's facility for a visit of his own - the Titans will net Kevin Stefanski for a second, follow-up interview this weekend.

Waiting on Bad News

Though the meeting isn't set in stone because, for the time, Stefanski is on the scene for the Atlanta Falcons and is rumored to be picking up steam with that franchise. After missing on Harbaugh (though he was every team's favorite), the Titans can't afford to go "all in" on another prospect without pulling him in.

Confirmed: Second interview for Stefanski Sunday if he makes it out of ATL. #Titans. — Paul Kuharsky (@PaulKuharskyNFL) January 17, 2026

If Stefanski is the guy in Tennessee, it's a bad omen that all the front office can do is cross their fingers and hope the Falcons don't put pen to paper in the meantime. While that news progresses, it appears in the Titans' best interest to continue to rely on their wide net of candidates.

A Host of Additional Options

In addition to the obvious, being McCarthy's active presence in Nashville, Tennessee is still left with a list of promising targets on the board. Between Robert Saleh - a defensive mind in chase of a second chance - and Mike McDaniel - an offensive specialist young and promising enough to earn an immediate reboot - you don't have to dig far to be compelled by the depth there.

The again, Stefanski's long history of coaching in the NFL, as well as his success with the Cleveland Browns, one of the league's most consistently dire franchises, speaks especially to the sort of potential he could bring to the Titans' situation.

Though, just like with Harbaugh, all Titans fans can do is sit around, wait, and hope the team has a plan either way. The future of perhaps Tennessee's most promising roster and outlook in years hangs in the balance as the search for someone to lead that charge continues to trudge along.

Make sure you bookmark Tennessee Titans on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!