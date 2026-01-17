Titans First Three Second-Round Interviews Revealed

With the way rumors have been swirling around, only two of these three names may have a shot at becoming the Tennessee Titans next head coach.

Albert Breer reported that Kansas City Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, Green Bay Packers DC Jeff Hafley, and former Cleveland Browns HC Kevin Stefanski are coming back for a second interview with the Titans.

The Miami Dolphins have been long linked to Hafley, so the Titans may be wasting their time bringing him back for a second interview. That said, he could easily change his mind and work things out in Tennessee.

Regardless, these are the first three coaches the team has confirmed second round interviews with. Expect more to come, but this is a solid foundation.

Matt Nagy

The Titans are bringing in Packers DC Jeff Hafley and Chiefs OC Matt Nagy, along with ex-Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, for second interviews, per sources. More names could be added to the list—they have their first interview with 49ers DC Robert Saleh tomorrow. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 17, 2026

No matter how hard Titans fans want to fight it, Nagy has the best chance of being this team's next head coach. His ties with the GM have been spoken about time and time again, even though the team confirmed that wouldn't be the only reason they hire him.

Regardless, Nagy does indeed have previous experience as a head coach which is all that matters at this point. He's taken a few years off from the role, but seemingly everyone believes he deserves a second chance and that will likely come in Tennessee.

Jeff Hafley

Hafley is a true defensive genius and would be a great name for Tennessee to jump all over. Bringing him in with the No. 4 overall pick and Jeffery Simmons sounds like a match made in heaven.

That said, those Dolphins reports can't be taken lightly. Should Hafley indeed take the job in Miami, he'd immediately be out of the running in Tennessee and would just be a waste of time for all parties involved.

Kevin Stefanski

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Currently, the Titans head coach search comes down to Nagy vs. Stefanski. By the time they finish interviewing the likes of Mike McCarthy, Jonathan Gannon, and Robert Saleh, this team will have a better picture of who is all going to be brought back for a second interview.

Stefanski is fresh off a gig in Cleveland where he was fired from being the Browns head coach. There is a ton of upside with the Tennessee job, and even though Stefanski failed in Cleveland, that doesn't mean he couldn't thrive in a new environment. He remains high on the Titans priority list, and rightfully so.

