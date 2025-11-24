Titans Facing Crucial Divisional Match After Another Loss

For a brief stint late in the game during their home matchup with the Seattle Seahawks at home, the Tennessee Titans appeared to be within striking distance of their second win of the season, and first in over a month. Against a previously 7-3 Seahawks team, to boot, the win would’ve represented a serious uptick for a Titans unit that has defined the bottom tier of the NFL all year.

For reasons often identified with the latter, Tennessee came up short late, once again, allowing Seattle to pull away with a 30-24 final score. Apart from this being another stinging home loss in a recent string of defeats for the Titans, the next game on their schedule now supposes one final chance to make things relatively right.

Avoiding Embarrassing History

It’s also a chance to avoid a particularly disastrous piece of potential history that, given a winless run in the AFC South, the 2025-26 Titans would painfully be forced to claim.

If Tennessee's current 0-4 record in their division continues to worsen, meeting its full 0-6 potential, it'll mark the first time a Titans team has gone winless in the AFC South since 1982. At that time, the franchise was still operating under the Houston Oilers banner, and their division was dubbed the "AFC Central." The Oilers suffered the brutal mark in a strike-shortened, nine-game season.

The mere possibility of such a feat should light a fire under the Titans' cleats, regardless of their current 1-10 record, to ensure a divisional win in one of their remaining two matchups; both of which are against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the first takes place next week at Nissan Stadium.

Capitalizing on the Circumstances

Not only is Tennessee's upcoming battle with Jacksonville the last of their ongoing four-game home stand, but it'll be the Titans' only remaining opportunity to secure a win in their league in front of their home fans. Winning a game in general is hard enough for the bunch, but when the stakes are heightened and Tennessee is on the road? The team's current performance suggests that fans would benefit from writing that one off in advance.

An extra win would also inch the Titans closer to at least matching last season's abysmal 3-14 finish. Anything to signal neutral or forward progress, at this point, would go an awful long way for a team and regime long in the gutter.

