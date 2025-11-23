Titans Rookie WR Set to Make Season Debut
A versatile and healthy wide receiver core, in equal parts, can make all the difference between a basically good NFL team and an NFL team that has the potential to compete on the highest level in the league. Every roster needs playmakers who can go up and get a ball, regardless, more often than not, of who is throwing it on the other end. The 2025-26 Tennessee Titans, tragically, have had the benefit of neither for the majority of their current campaign.
Finding Footing in the League
While the team entered the season with assumed options at the position, due to various injuries and other extreme circumstances (see Tyler Lockett requesting his own release), they've since been forced to rely on two rookies in the wake of any consistent veteran options being available. To make matters more difficult, with rookie quarterback Cam Ward calling the shots under center, the Titans' offense has been almost solely about finding footing in the league rather than improving in order to win in it.
It helps that those rookies — namely, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike — have more than carried their own weight. But with the former of the two out this weekend against the Seattle Seahawks, another first-year name has been called: Xavier Restrepo.
Restrepo's official activation was first reported and confirmed Paul Kuharsky in a post on X (Twitter), subsequently gaining the attention of hordes of Titans' fans and sparking posts from all sides signaling a rare breach of collective excitement from Tennessee's fanbase.
Playing a Role and Biding Time
"Of course, everybody wants to play football," said Restrepo, back in October, "but at the end of the day, again, I'm being unselfish, and I'm just trying to do whatever my team needs me to do."
"Practice squad is what they need me to do, and I've been showing up every single day full speed and just giving my all."
Now, just over one month later, the formerly undrafted wideout will get his shot as a member of the active roster this weekend; more than that, his number has a solid chance of being called at some point during the course of the game, too.
Having already played with the aforementioned Ward on the collegiate level with the Miami Hurricanes, Restrepo has a lead on chemistry with the young QB. If push comes to shove against the Seahawks and the Titans need a big play through the air, an old flame could be reignited on the biggest stage in football.
