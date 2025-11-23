Titans Comeback Falls Short vs. Seahawks
The Tennessee Titans are in familiar territory after a 30-24 loss to the Seattle Seahawks at Nissan Stadium in Week 12 action.
The Titans knew the odds were stacked against them when playing the Seahawks, but they put out a good fight against one of the best teams in the NFL.
The Titans got on the board first with a 22-yard field goal from Joey Slye in the first quarter, extending the team's drought of not getting a touchdown on the opening drive this season. The Seahawks followed with 23 unanswered points that put the Titans in a hole they could not dig themselves out of.
While the Titans stayed in it with a pair of touchdowns in the third quarter and a drive late in the fourth, it was too little too late for Tennessee against Seattle.
Titans First to Double-Digit Losses
The loss puts the Titans at 1-10 on the season, making them the first team in the NFL to lose double-digit games this season. The team hasn't won since Week 5 against the Arizona Cardinals, making them the worst team in the league this season.
None of this is new news for the Titans, but this season is no longer about wins and losses for them. Instead, they are trying to figure out who is worth keeping to build around No. 1 overall pick and quarterback Cam Ward for the next couple of years.
One player who made his mark in the game was rookie wide receiver Chimere Dike, who continues to lead the league in all-purpose yards thanks to a 90-yard punt return in the second quarter. It was Dike's second punt return touchdown of the season.
Dike also had a second touchdown in the fourth quarter to get them within a score late, but it wasn't enough to win the game. He finished the game with five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown.
What's Next For Titans?
The Titans don't have a ton to be thankful for this Thanksgiving season, other than the fact that the season is closer to being done. They will have six games left, including next week's AFC South divisional matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
If the Titans show some of the fight they had in the game against the Seahawks, they might be able to push through if the Jaguars make enough mistakes that the Titans can capitalize on.
