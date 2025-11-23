Three Last Minute Titans vs. Seahawks Predictions
No one has bet on the Tennessee Titans practically every game this season. It's not a great place to be in, but it's also not great knowing they have to face this Seattle Seahawks team. Coming off a loss, Seattle is heading to Nissan Stadium looking to make a statement and prove it's still a contender.
The Titans haven't won a game at home in over a year, and at this point, fans are wondering if they'll do so this season. Seattle brings a ton of new challenges to the plate, something that interim head coach Mike McCoy likely isn't ready for.
Titans Cover The Spread
Sure, the Titans have lost in blowout fashion quite a bit this year, but it's hard to see them losing to Seattle by two touchdowns. Keep in mind, they've lost their last two games by a combined ten points. Also, the Houston Texans team they just lost to by only three just knocked off the Buffalo Bills.
Tennessee is in a unique position as it's in the midst of a four-game home stretch. That would seemingly favor most teams, but not this one. The Titans' lone win this year came on the road, and they're looking forward to finishing the season with three of their last five on the road. Regardless, it's hard to say the Seahawks won't win, but they're 13-point favorites, which is a total the Titans haven't lost by since Oct. 26.
Xavier Restrepo Impresses In NFL Debut
There are no guarantees that Restrepo is going to go out there and put up 100 yards with a pair of touchdowns, but his prior relationship with quarterback Cam Ward speaks volumes. Finally, Ward has someone on this offense he feels comfortable with and that should make a big difference on the field.
It's safe to assume Restrepo will finish with anywhere from two to five targets, but there's a chance he and Ward could ball out and expose this Seahawks secondary. It's highly unlikely, and it remains to be seen just how much of a snap count he'll be on, but at 1-9, the Titans have absolutely nothing to lose by throwing him out there for a week.
Seahawks Run All Over Titans' Defense
When comparing these two backfields, one has a clear advantage. Even though 25-year-old Kenneth Walker is banged up coming into the game, he still has ran for 60+ yards in three of his last four games. Even if, for some reason, he wouldn't play, they have Zach Charbonnet, who could have a breakout game.
Charbonnet ran for 83 yards against the Arizona Cardinals, the lone team Tennessee was able to beat this season. Quarterback Sam Darnold threw four interceptions a week ago, so there's a chance they could play it safe and opt to pound the ball, something that is extremely effective against this Titans defense.
